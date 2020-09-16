MANDATA — One student at Line Mountain Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, according to school district officials.
The school will remain open as per the state Department of Health (DOH) and state guidance, the district said in a news release. The first Alert Now phone call to district parents went out at 3 p.m. and the next will go out at 8 p.m.
"The student was last in school on Tuesday, Sept. 8," said Superintendent Dave Campbell. "The student is not involved in extracurricular activities or any school district-sponsored athletics right now. Our health professionals and administration are working with the Department of Health through the process."
The district will have to quarantine the confirmed student and students that came within six feet of the student for more than 15 consecutive minutes. The quarantine will run through Sept. 22. Quarantined students, as directed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, may return to school on Sept. 23.
"We are grateful to our faculty, staff, and students for their diligence and focus on following our Health and Safety Plan throughout our first 17 days of school," Campbell said. "We appreciate the support of the Department of Health and its detailed guidance. The two major items that continue to protect us as a school community are wearing face-covering and isolating/removing anyone with symptoms."
The district continues to encourage parents and/or guardians to follow through daily with the symptom monitor checklist that was mailed to all households and can be found on the district website at www.linemountain.com.
"In these challenging and unprecedented times, it is reassuring to see our students on a daily basis diligently adhering to the safety plans," Campbell said. "We look forward to our continued work with our faculty, staff, students and community to provide as safe and as effective a learning environment as possible."
Any new cases up to Sept. 22 may require a school closure. It will be up to DOH officials and, Campbell said, the district will follow their recommendations.