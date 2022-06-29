An incoming senior at Line Mountain High School won in the 12th congressional district for the 41st Annual Congressional Art Competition.
Chelsey Tomlinson, 17, of Herndon, and her family attended a reception and awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., on June 24. She will have her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for the next year.
“It’s really exciting to know that my art is in the Capitol and everyone appreciates it as much as I do,” said Tomlinson, who has been drawing since childhood. “It’s just mind-blowing.”
The piece of art started off as a project for school. The assignment was to use white charcoal on a black matte board. The subject matter was up to the students.
“We could choose whatever we wanted,” she said. “I really like my car. I thought it would look really cool to have it in that medium.”
Tomlinson, before she even earned her driver’s license, bought the 2007 red MINI Cooper from Connecticut on July 6, 2020. It was her first car.
Art teacher Wes Wagner told her he wanted to enter the finished piece in the competition to represent the district of U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12.
“When Chelsey and I began discussing her white-on-black illustration, she wanted to draw her mini-cooper,” he said. “I said ‘you have to do your own photoshoot of your car,’ which she did, trying different angles and perspectives. I think her composition of the drawing and the personal decisions she made to include and exclude parts of the imagery really makes the drawing exceptional and creative. Notwithstanding, her ability to capture the detail of the car with white charcoal was phenomenal.”
Since 1982, artwork from across the nation has made its way into the halls of the Capitol thanks to artists like Tomlinson.
“From paintings and sketches to digital collages and photography, this competition brings to the Capitol a great range of work from every corner of our country for visitors, members and staff to enjoy every day,” wrote California U.S. Rep. and Minority Leader of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, R-23, in a letter to Tomlinson.
Tomlinson’s parents Randy and Shallon Tomlinson said they went with their daughter to the U.S Capitol for the ceremonies. Keller’s office also gave them a tour of the building.
“Just being entered made us ecstatic,” said Randy Tomlinson. “I was blown away by her artwork. It looks like a photograph. I’m pretty darn proud.”
“She has a God-given natural talent,” said Shallon Tomlinson.