TREVORTON — Students at Line Mountain Elementary School collected more than 1,600 food items in November for fellow students and their families in need.
A total of 1,633 food items were collected to help feed 28 families and the rest of these generous donations were given to the Line Mountain Food Bank in support of the yearly “Together We Can” project. Kindergarten students collected 106 jars of applesauce, first grade students collected 1,026 cans of corn, second grade students collected 244 cans of green beans, third grade students collected 122 boxes of stuffing and fourth grade students collected 145 jars of gravy.
“They’re really giving,” said kindergarten teacher Beth Reed, one of the organizers of the food drive. “It makes me proud as a teacher.”
The students started collecting near the end of October and finished before Thanksgiving break. The program provided Thanksgiving meals and will provide Christmas gifts, presents and clothing to be distributed on Dec. 16, said Reed.
Food includes ham, pies, rolls and juice donated by Weis at a discount. Red Hills Farms in Leck Kill is donating potatoes, said Reed.
The clothing and gifts were purchased by staff, Grace Community Church, County Line Church, Himmils Church and David’s Church. Trinity Church gave coats as well.
Some first-grade teachers told students they would match donations, so it turned into a big race, said Reed.
Matt Masters’ first-grade class collected 668 cans of corn, the most items of any class. This will allow them to be treated to a pizza party by the principal for their hard work, said Reed.
“Parents and kids really responded,” said Masters. “It was a big community effort.”
First-grade student Joelle Woodward, 6, of West Cameron Township, said her mother bought the corn from the store, too.
She said she feels sad to hear about people not having enough to eat.
The middle school is also running a similar program, said Reed.