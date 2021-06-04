MANDATA — A total of 26 student artists painted a mural in the hallway outside the art room at Line Mountain School.
The mural, an optical illusion that comes together depending on where one stands in the hallway, started in the fall of 2019. The mural is a tribute to the establishment of the school district in 1966, featuring images from the 1960s, according to art teacher Wes Wagner.
“Students either made direct references to the subject matter of pop culture from the late ’60s or made current depictions reflecting the psychedelic art era and style,” said Wagner. “Many interesting references in the mural can be found from Jimmy Hendrix, to the Apollo Space Program, or the VW Van and many more including our throwback version of SpongeBob ‘FLAREPANTS.’”
The first image is the word “Make” in black text that can be seen from the left side of the art room entrance. The second image is the word “Art” that can be seen from the right side of the art room entrance and is filled in with those images and references to the 1960s.
“We wanted to find something that was super colorful and contrast it with black filled text,” said Wagner. “We chose the Psychedelic era because it was super colorful.”
Sophomore Sydney Nichols, 16, of Herndon, said she did two original pieces and then a portrait of Jim Morrison, the lead vocalist of The Doors. She featured the phrase “open your mind.”
“It’s great and nice we have the opportunity to learn about the school when it was built, and to get to do it ourselves,” she said. “It’s a more personal feel to it.”
Nichols said she plans to pursue tattooing when she graduates. She has worked in multiple mediums, including pottery, acrylic, pencil and sketch work.
Graduating senior Nicole Mikulak, 18, of Trevorton, contributed to the mural, including the “Psychedelic Line Mountain established 1996.”
“It’s interesting because everything is merged together,” said Mikulak. “It makes it more psychedelic than having just one piece.”
It adds something to the school to make the blank walls more interesting, she said.
Wagner and art class students in 2018 also unveiled a different wall mural, which depicts an eagle flying out of a hallway, using leading lines and contrasting shapes to create the illusion of space and dimension.