MANDATA — Ten students at Line Mountain High School qualified for the state competition of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).
FCS, business, and computers teacher and FBLA adviser Karrie Bowman said the students qualified for the state competition by placing in the top three at the Regional Leadership Conference. This involves taking an objective test. Normally, the Regional Leadership Conference is held at Susquehanna University in December but due to Covid, it was held virtually this year.
“I’m really proud of these kids,” said Bowman. “This past year has been a very trying time for everyone. These kids have adapted to the changes and worked hard to qualify for states.”
The students headed to the virtual event are Jasmine Baldwin, 17, 11th grade, of Dalmatia; Lilian Conrad, 16, 10th grade, of Leck Kill; Ainsley Derck, 17, 11th grade, of Dalmatia; Ryan Long, 18, 12th grade, of Herndon; Kyleen Michael, 16, 10th grade, of Dalmatia; Johna Rebuck, 17, 11th grade, of Shamokin; Joanna Weaver, 16, 11th grade, of Herndon; Brock Wirt, 17, 11th grade, of Sunbury; Andrew Wolfgang, 17, 12th grade, of Dalmatia; and Queenlyn Zartman, 15, 9th grade, of Dornsife.
Normally, these students would be traveling to Hershey in April to compete. This year the State Leadership Conference is being held virtually. Students that are competing in individual events, will take an objective test. The students competing in Management Decision Making, which is a team event, had to take an objective test. If they place in the top 10, they will need to also prepare a presentation.
Baldwin is competing in Business Law; Conrad in agribusiness; Derck in management decision making; Long in Accounting 1; Michael in agribusiness; Rebuck in management decision making; Weaver in journalism; Brock Wirt in management decision making; Andrew Wolfgang in business communication; and Zartman in Intro to Business Communication.
Taylor Rothermel, 16, 10th grade, of Dornsife, qualified for states but she chose not to compete at states. She competed in Cybersecurity at the regional level.
“I’m excited,” said Baldwin. “It will definitely be interesting to experience it online instead of in person.”
Business law is a topic that Baldwin said she wanted to try for a different experience.
Weaver said she was “a little bummed” the event isn’t being held in person.”
“I’m used to doing public speaking,” she said. “This is more on design, literature and history.”
The preliminary rounds start Thursday. The online objective tests take place from March 29 to April 7.
Class Acts is a weekly feature highlighting students, teachers, programs and projects at Valley school districts. Email suggestions for future stories to news@dailyitem.com.