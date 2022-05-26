MANDATA — Two students in the Line Mountain Key Club raised more than $700 over the last two weeks in support of the Make A Wish Foundation.
Sophomores Queenlyn Zartman, 16, of Dornsife, and Chloe Masser, 16, of Leck Kill, attended the public school board meeting on Wednesday night to discuss their project. They ended up leaving the meeting with at least $70 in donations from school board members.
"It's very encouraging to see the support and the willingness to give," said Zartman.
Make-A-Wish is a nonprofit organization that grants the wishes of children diagnosed with a critical illness. In the U.S. and its territories, a wish is granted every 34 minutes.
Zartman and Masser said they started the fundraiser by ordering 300 paper stars from the foundation to sell for $2 each. They started their campaign last week, setting themselves up outside the lunchroom and asking students and faculty to purchase the stars.
It wasn't long before they ran out of the stars and had to improvise by making new ones on their own, they said.
"It surprised me, the amount of kids who wanted to do it," said Masser.
Once the stars are purchased, the donor's name was placed on the star. The girls then hung them up on the cafeteria windows. Their goal is to fill up the entire group of windows, they said.
"It's our first time with the stars," said Zartman. "We hope to continue it."
Superintendent Dave Campbell said Zartman and Masser are great saleswomen.