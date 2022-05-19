MANDATA — Four students at Line Mountain High School received recognition for their artwork in April.
Seniors Teague Hoffman and Brianna Carl won first place in the Logo and Graphic Design category at the Regional Media Design Competition and will move on to the state competition on May 24. Senior Johna Rebuck and junior Syndey Nichols were selected to have their artwork purchased and on permanent display at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit in Montandon.
“Teague and Brianna have worked diligently on their graphic design pieces for this competition all school year and now are adding to the presentation with an LED lit display board, notebook of the process with printed slides, and vinyl applied graphics to YETI bottles and iron-on shirts,” said art teacher Wes Wagner. “Their project titled, ‘You Can Find Me Anywhere’ deals with smart technology, specifically tracker tags designed with the logo design in mind and they currently have a 3-D-printed prototype being made for their states competition.”
Line Mountain also won first place in the same category in 2020. This year, Hoffman, 18, of Dornsife, and Carl, 18, of Sunbury, designed a logo with the words “PA Media & Design Competition 2023 High School.” It’s in the shape of a keystone and has a keychain on the top.
“It was nice,” said Hoffman. “We could then elaborate more on it. We had everything on the computer. Now we have a chance to make a poster, make this (physical logo), add the lights. Now we get the whole experience of going to Dickinson (College) and seeing what it’s about.
Carl said she was surprised when they won.
“We haven’t had much experience doing stuff like this,” she said.
Hoffman and Carl will be moving on to the state competition on May 24 at Dickinson College in Carlisle.
Wagner said that both Rebuck, 18, of West Cameron Township, and Nichols, 17, of White Top, “take their art assignments to high levels of creativity and execution, even though these paintings were smaller in size than some of their other work, the attention to detail and technique made them exemplary pieces.”
They were selected by Wagner to have their art displayed at the CSIU. Rebuck’s piece is an acrylic color theory painting entitled “Pollination” and Nichol’s piece is an oil painting on board entitled “The Scent of Sage and Solitude.”
“We were given the assignment that we needed to have a certain color theory behind it,” said Rebuck. “It’s called an homage to the square. Each square in my piece is based on a different theory of color. I really like the color yellow and bumblebees are yellow originally. I wanted to have something with a lot of detail and hard to distinguish what it was right away, but once you realize it, you appreciate it more.”
Nichols said the subject matter of her piece was a photograph she took of a building at the Renaissance Fair.
“It feels nice (having the art displayed),” said Nichols, who plans to pursue art after high school and a career in freelance art and tattoo art.
The 2022 CSIU Student Art Reception, which featured Rebuck and Nichols, was Wednesday night. After a two-year hiatus, the reception is being held again to celebrate student artists from local school districts and their work at the CSIU office, 90 Lawton Lane, Milton.
Student artists, their families, and art teachers are invited to the reception which will showcase student artists and their art pieces. The pieces will then line the halls of the CSIU Central Office or be displayed in a hand-crafted glass cabinet.
The CSIU Art Program was implemented in 2017. Along with their art teachers, students from local school districts submit their art pieces to the CSIU. The CSIU purchases the art from the student and has the piece professionally matted and framed. If the student would like the art piece back later, they simply return the fee paid for the art.
Class Acts is a weekly feature highlighting students, teachers, programs and projects at Valley school districts. Email suggestions for future stories to news@dailyitem.com.