MANDATA — The Line Mountain School Board voted on Tuesday night to support the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project's (SVCEP) effort to establish a regional community college.
The decision was made following a presentation from SVCEP executive director Dr. Lenaire Ahlum, board President Meghan Beck and board member Bob Zimmerman at the public meeting on Tuesday night. A new community college in the region would have an impact of $78.5 million in new economic activity over 10 years, they said.
SVCEP announced last week a partnership with Marywood University, of Scranton, that would allow for accreditation on day one. The goal is to establish the college in Sunbury.
It would require a $1.2 million annual investment from Northumberland, Union, Montour and Snyder counties. Northumberland would be asked to provide $624,000, Union would be asked $240,000, Snyder would be $228,000 and Montour at $108,000, according to a study commissioned by SVCEP.
Throughout 2021 and 2022, the group would seek sponsorship from counties with a goal to seek a state application in 2022-23. By 2023-24, the goal is to have a president hired, a board of trustees appointed, administration, faculty and staff in place and programming and instruction started.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER