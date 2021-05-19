TREVORTON — One of the third-grade classes at Line Mountain Elementary School ranked first in Pennsylvania for a National Math Competition.
Out of 112 classes in Pennsylvania, 18 students at the elementary school in Trevorton ranked first overall in the state and 16th nationally. The competition is through Sumdog Math, which provides engaging learning and practice in numeracy for children K-8, and literacy for children K-6.
“I am very proud of them for being so encouraging and kind to each other,” third-grade teacher Crystale Straub-Moyer. “I saw the kids being kind to each other and that was very heart-warming. I have some students who really struggle with math facts had a hard time.”
Her class entered three local competitions where they came in third once and first twice. They entered three national competitions where they placed sixth, third and 16th. The final competition day was on Friday.
Different awards included pizza and sherbet party. The kids will also get a certificate for the win.
“Each contest has each child do 1,000 questions. It is important that the children get the most correct more than how quickly they complete the questions,” said Straub-Moyer. “Most questions are done at school but also the children with internet capabilities can do this contest at home. There are games and it is very interactive for the children to keep engaged and focused on mathematics.”
She said the school is “very lucky” to have iPads to be able to do these contests and utilize for learning other subjects.
“There are leaderboards that the children can see how the class is doing as well as how well each child is doing on his or her own,” she said. “When we won first place each child is given 5,000 coins which can be used in his or her own individual house. The children use the coins to decorate his or her own house. The house is opened as a reward and the children love to be able to decorate and change their houses.”
Third-grader Sophie Pryor said the competition was fun.
“There’s games to get the points,” she said. “Some questions are hard, but it was fun to do it.”
Third-grader Olivia Kelley said she accidentally tapped the wrong answer a few times.
“I just kept going,” she said.
On the national level, 2,451 classes entered and 1,291 classes qualified. There were 20,861 students who answered 4,036,872 questions correctly.
Jackie Kelley and Kristin Knock are the other third-grade teachers. Jamie Balinsky teaches fourth grade.
Kelley’s class ranked 69th in the national competition and fourth, 10th and second on three local competitions. Knock’s class ranked third, fifth and fifth in the three local competitions. Balinsky ranked first, ninth and sixth in three local competitions.
