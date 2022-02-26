MANDATA — The Line Mountain School District is investing an estimated $1 million in COVID-19 relief funding to expand its STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) programming.
Technology education instructors Jared Haas and Joe Kahl, along with about a dozen students, presented their plan at this week’s public school board meeting, outlining the location and equipment needed to introduce additional technology education courses, the renovations necessary to turn the existing space at the high school into a lab and the need for a third faculty member in the department. The district is using part of its allocation from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to bring the project to fruition.
“Our main focus is to expand the program so students are better prepared for the track they take, be it college or tech school or right into the workforce,” said Kahl. “Our goal is to provide different paths the students can choose and provide more classes they would be interested in where they could gain some knowledge before they move onto their next level. In addition to that, we’re going to focus on STEM and cross-curricular lessons, talking with the math department and science wing, and make sure all our courses and information work together with everyone and ensure everything is in line with state and national standards.”
The equipment costs are estimated to be around $400,000 while the renovations are estimated to be around $600,000, school officials said.
Lab details
The STEM General/CNC lab would house all the expensive CNC equipment in “one clean and climate-controlled” location. It would provide the department with a dedicated energy, power and transportation lab which would create a great deal of space in metal lab. The room would also provide a dedicated theory room with 20 student seats for the wood lab and metal lab in the event a third faculty member would be hired and the STEM lab would become a primary classroom, said Haas and Kahl.
The proposed location would be the current maintenance shop and storage area. The area was chosen because of its close proximity to the current tech-ed classrooms. The large garage doors will allow for the placement of the new CNC machines and provide a large opening for moving the consumable materials in and completed projects out, they said.
The location would provide a clean environment for all the machines. The noise produced in the room would not impact other classrooms due to its distance and provides potential for future expansion, they said.
The current technology education program includes architecture; computer arts design; energy, power and transportation; metallic processing and non-metallic processing. The future program would include engineering, robotics, plastics and polymers, green energy, 3D modeling, automated manufacturing, product design and development and practical construction. There would also be opportunities for articulation agreements and international baccalaureate.
A third faculty member would allow more course options for students to follow, as well as smaller classes to increase productivity and student comprehension, they said.
Students speak in support
Twelve students attended the meeting on Tuesday night to support the program. Senior Miranda Long, junior Lois Bijl and sophomores Talan Cortelyou and Casey Keiter also spoke to the school board members.
In the metallics I course, Cortelyou said, “I never had a better experience in a class before. The reason I enjoyed this class so much is because I felt I learned something I would be learning in the real world.”
Cortelyou said he is glad he got himself involved because he plans on pursuing mechanical engineering.
Long helped create the presentation’s designs that were introduced on Tuesday.
She said the tech-ed classes are “my favorite classes for sure.”
Senior Chase Miller, 17, of Sunbury, at the school on Wednesday said he enjoys the classes.
“I like the ability to be able to work like this, to have an open mind and have a feeling of accomplishment and building something with your own hands,” said Miller.
‘We’re moving forward’
Superintendent Dave Campbell said advertisements are out for a third teaching position. The district has already budgeted for equipment costs.
“We’re ready to roll,” said Campbell. “Rest assured, we’re moving forward. The architecture (Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates, of Mechanicsburg) has been on-site and will be back with an engineer shortly. Our plan is full steam ahead. It is a process.”
Board President Troy Laudenslager and Vice President Dennis Erdman praised the program and the plan.
“This is huge for all fields,” said Laudenslager. “I compliment you on all your hard work.”
Erdman said he looks forward to what the program will become.
“We’ll be a leader in our area. We’re going to outpace the other school districts in our area. We’ll be sending very well-prepared students out into the world.”
Erdman said it’s “refreshing” and “heart-warming” to see all the students enthusiastic about education.
“Some things you can’t learn in a textbook. You have to have hands-on,” said Erdman. “You can’t learn how to use a hammer to put a nail in in a textbook. You have to put a hammer in your hand.”
Director Lauren Hackenburg also complimented the students for having the courage to speak.
The project is expected to start in June with the goal of having the classroom up and running by the 2023-24 school year, said Haas and Kahl.
Campbell expects future public meetings to have agenda items to vote on regarding the project.