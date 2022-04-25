TREVORTON — The Line Mountain School District will hold kindergarten registration for the 2022-2023 school year on Monday, May 16, at the Line Mountain Elementary School in Trevorton.
Registration is by appointment only. Students must be 5 years old prior to Sept. 1. A parent must accompany children registering for kindergarten in order to participate in the screening tests.
To enroll a student, parents will need to bring their child's birth certificate and immunization records. If the child does not have his/her birth certificate, a parent or guardian may present a baptismal certificate or transcript of the record of baptism duly certified and showing the date of birth. Custody papers pertaining to a child also should be presented at this time. Proof of residency will be required.
To schedule an appointment, call the Line Mountain Elementary School office at 570-797-3825.