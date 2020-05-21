HERNDON — The Line Mountain High School has partnered with Herff Jones — in collaboration with graduation technology partners StageClip and MarchingOrder — to host a virtual commencement for the senior Class of 2020. The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 4.
Due to the COVID-19 global health crisis, resulting in closed campuses for the remainder of the school year and no clear indication as to when it would be possible to hold a traditional ceremony, district officials believe a virtual graduation is the best option at this time.
“We understand nothing can replace an in-person graduation ceremony," the district said in a statement. "And dependent upon local and national mandates being lifted, we will continue to look into the possibility of bringing this class together in the future. In the meantime, we still want to celebrate and honor the resilient Class of 2020."
