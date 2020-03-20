MANDATA — Line Mountain School District will begin distributing free breakfast and lunches for any student starting on Thursday.
Superintendent Dave Campbell said the distribution plan moving forward during the 2019 coronavirus school shut down will be to serve bags weekly on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, at the elementary school in Trevorton and the middle/high school building in Mandata. Campbell earlier this week said the district was hesitant to implement the program due to the geography and size of the district.
"It will be more cost-effective for those traveling 44 miles round trip to pick up meals twice a week," said Campbell. "It was brought on by the realization that we might be closed longer than we originally thought."
In an effort to help accommodate costs many residents will incur in travel to pick up a breakfast and lunch, the following will be provided at distribution: three breakfasts and three lunches on Monday and two breakfasts and two lunches on Thursday.
The Line Mountain Nourishing Eagles to Soar Weekend Backpack Food Program, organized by the Salem Zion Church in Pillow and Zion Stone Valley Church in Dalmatia, will continue on Thursdays at the elementary school main office entrance and middle/high school entrance under the canopy between the district office and cafeteria. The times are the same as the food distribution.
Campbell noted practices of social distancing and hygiene protocol would be followed. Distribution will be done by school district employees only and no more than six will be distributing bags at a time.
"We encourage students picking up their meals to observe social distancing if multiple students show up at the same time," said Campbell. "No residents will be allowed entrance into the building beyond the designated pickup areas."
Each employee will first report to a sanitization area, be required to scrub hands and follow with sanitizer and then report to the kitchen area wearing gloves, Campbell said.
"At the completion of each serving day, all areas used during this distribution will be sprayed with recommended materials effective in killing COVID-19," said Campbell. "The materials will be left to dry naturally as recommended in all cleaning processes. The areas will then be wiped down the morning of the next distribution, allowing the recommended 72 hours wait time."
Campbell praised the community for "its patience and understanding during these uncharted times."