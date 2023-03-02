MANDATA — The Line Mountain School Board is set to vote on the preliminary budget at next month's public meeting.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, business manager Kaitlin Rosselli told the school board members that the state revenue will be unknown until new Governor Josh Shapiro presents his state budget for 2023-24. She did not provide any details on the district's spending plan for 2023-24.
"I present the preliminary budget in March," said Rosselli. "It is complete right now, but I wanted to hold off. We do have a new governor and he is presenting his new budget in March before our new board meeting. I wanted to attend some webcasts on that."
The next public meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 28. The preliminary budget must be on public display for 30 days.
The final approval is expected at the 6:30 p.m. meeting on May 23.
Last year, the school board approved a $21,365,480 general fund budget for the 2022-23 school year without a tax increase. The district’s millage rate has remained at 79.81 mills in the previous two budgets. Comparatively, the 2021-22 budget was $21.4 million.
