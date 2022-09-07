MANDATA — Line Mountain junior Levi Ferster said he could rest easy when he heard he was selected to play trumpet in the National FFA Band.
That’s because his older siblings — Sam and Keri Ferster — were also selected to go to nationals when they were in high school. Levi, the president of the Line Mountain Mahantango FFA Chapter in Herndon, will now travel to Indianapolis in October for the 2022 National FFA Convention and Expo.
“I was relieved,” said Levi Ferster, 16, of Dalmatia. “Both my siblings were in Nationals. It would have been a never ending battle with them if I didn’t get in.”
Ferster submitted an audition tape and was selected from a pool of applicants nationwide. The National FFA Band will perform several times during the national convention and expo on Oct. 26-29.
Ferster follows a long line of trumpet players in his family, including his older sister Keri, his father, his uncles and his grandfather. Keri was also selected for trumpet at Nationals while Sam was in the FFA Choir.
“Any help I needed was easily accessible from my family and the band director (Dana Gessner),” said Levi. “It was easier for me to play because it only has three keys.”
In addition to being the chapter president, Levi Ferster is also involved in the district’s 4-H Club, Key Club, E-Force Club, Jazz Band, Marching Band, Concert Band, choir and musical. He was part of the team that displayed an agriculture exhibit on autonomous tractors at the Northumberland County Fair, and will display it again at the Gratz Fair and the Pennsylvania Farm Show in January.
Levi said his classmates were “overjoyed” when they heard the news about his selection as trumpet player.
“I’m excited too,” he said. “You get to meet FFA kids from all over the country, you get to learn about agriculture from all over the country. It’s different from what we’re used to here.”
Francine Ferster, the district’s agriculture instructor and Levi’s mother, said she is proud of her children.
“We have talented musicians here who are also in the FFA,” she said. “I’m just thankful the opportunity arose and they took advantage of it.”
Francine will take Levi and four other FFA members to Indianapolis on Oct. 22. Levi will join fellow band members for rehearsals while Francine and the other students do educational tours.
Corteva Agriscience sponsors the National FFA Band. The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
