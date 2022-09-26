TREVORTON — The Line Mountain School District is hosting a Trunk or Treat event at the foundry in the Zerbe Township Recreation Area from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21.
Volunteers will park their cars in the foundry parking lot. Each trunk will be decorated and volunteers will hand out candy or small treats for the children, according to Line Mountain Elementary Principal Kyrie Ciborowski. The foundry is located along Route 890 in Trevorton.
Those involved include teachers and staff of Line Mountain, as well as some Pennsylvania State Police, a truancy officer, Zerbe Township Police Department and the Parent Teacher Organization, said Ciborowski.