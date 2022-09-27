MANDATA — Members of the Line Mountain School Board on Tuesday night approved several upgrades to district buildings, including dehumidification controls to avoid mold and new alarm systems.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the board approved NRG Controls North Inc., of Selinsgrove, to add dehumidification controls to all 84 classrooms at the middle-high school in Mandata at a cost of $50,000. The funds will come out of the capital reserve account.
The decision "puts in sensors in the thermostats so each room can dehumidify when it's needed," said Doug Wolfe, director of plant and operations. "Right now we don't have that."
This will be the first time the district has a dehumidification system. Superintendent Dave Campbell said the district had minor mold issues in 2019 that only required the HVAC systems to be turned on, which meant spending $17,000 in utility costs over that summer.
Both Milton Area and Selinsgrove Area had intense mold problems that year that required delays and expensive upgrades. Several other school districts had minor mold issues or took preventative steps to avoid the problem.
The board also had the option to only do one classroom at a cost of $2,100 or 10 classrooms at a cost of $9,000. Campbell recommended the 84 classroom option.
"Humidity is the enemy to all electrical components," said Campbell.
This past summer allowed districts to avoid mold due to how hot and dry it was, said Campbell.
Upgraded alarms
The school board also approved NRG Controls North to furnish access control system upgrades for the district at a cost of $153,775.35. The alarm system will go off if doors are left open for a period of time, said Business Manager Kaitlin Rosselli.
The system will be paid in part with $116,000 in a physical safety grant from the Pennsylvania Commission On Crime and Delinquency. The remaining cost will come out of the general fund, said Rosselli.
STEAM lab update
The board also approved the design fee proposal for the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) Lab in the middle high school that includes architectural, interiors, and engineering scope through Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, of Mechanicsburg, at a cost of $68,500. These will be paid through federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
Campbell said the project is approximately three weeks out from the bidding process.
The cost of renovations and equipment is estimated to cost between $800,000 and $1 million worth of COVID-19 relief funding. The goal is to have the project completed by the start of the 2023-24 school year. The existing band room would be renovated into the STEM lab, and the band and choral programs would share a similar-sized space in a storage area that will also be renovated.
At June’s meeting, the board approved Lauren Coker for the position of technology coordinator at a salary of $48,500. The board also approved Coker as a STEAM/STEM coordinator to do program implementation and curriculum writing at a stipend of $8,000.
In February, technology education instructors Jared Haas and Joe Kahl, along with about a dozen students, presented their plan to the school board, outlining the location and equipment needed to introduce additional technology education courses, the renovations necessary to turn the existing space at the high school into a lab and the need for a third faculty member in the department — the last of which came to fruition in June.
The equipment costs are estimated to be around $400,000 while the renovations are estimated to be around $600,000, school officials said.
In other business, the board approved:
- N.C. Nye Service Co., of Harrisburg, to repair ClimaCool Water Chiller Module Three at the middle high school at a cost of $16,170 to be paid through ESSER funds.
- Resilite Sports Products, of Northumberland, to install 41 crash mats in the elementary school gymnasium at a price of $8,690.