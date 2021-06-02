MANDATA — The Valedictorian of the Line Mountain Class of 2021 encouraged her fellow graduates to speak kind and encouraging words.
Abbie Morgan, one of the 92 members of the 55th graduating class of Line Mountain, said at the Eagle Stadium at the middle/high school grounds in Mandata on Wednesday night that words have power. The impact you have on other people is more important than individual success.
“Words can speak life and hope into utter darkness,” she said. “They can encourage the brokenhearted and heal their wounds. That simple word of encouragement may not mean much to you but it means the world to someone else.”
Negativity and hatred are reoccurring themes in society and media. It’s easier to hold a grudge or hold onto anger, she said.
“Once you realize how much power you truly hold with only your words it is always worth the extra mile to just be kind,” said Morgan. “No matter which path of life each of us chooses to take, we can only achieve true success based on how we treat every single person we come across. Put others before yourself and always chose kindness.”
Salutatorian Kylie Klinger said she strived all through high school to be the best in her academic life, hoping she would be Valedictorian. She said she was disappointed when she heard she was told she had the second-highest grade point average in the class, but she learned something about herself.
“I think I thought achieving this goal would define me as successful or even accomplished,” said Klinger. “Now I realize that I could not have been more wrong. No specific goal defines me and it should define any of you either.”
Klinger said her classmates should learn to accept what life throws at them and handle it with grace.
“Your so-called failure can become a spark for extreme reinvention of yourself,” said Klinger.
It is normal for everyone to question their goals and plans for the future, she said.
“We may lose sight and question why we even set out to accomplish these goals in the first place,” said Klinger. “However, it is in these moments that is most important to reflect on the positive things that have brought you to where you stand today.”
Class President Andrew Wolfgang said his class has diverse goals for their careers: artists, mechanics, teachers, singers, farmers, businessmen and women, nurses, doctors, poultry salesmen and many other career paths.
“What I see in common with every one of these young people is the motivation they have,” said Wolfgang. “The motivation to better themselves and the drive to work for what they want. These attributes are hard to find in young people today but we got it.”
Wolfgang told his classmates to never stop doing what they love.
“If you get an idea, run with it. The worst thing you can do is fail,” said Wolfgang. “Every failure is just another learning experience in my book.”