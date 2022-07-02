I am honored as the class valedictorian to represent the class of 2022.
I would like to start by thanking all our teachers, family, and friends who have helped each of us make it through 13 long years of school. None of us could have survived the difficulties of school if we were not surrounded by people willing to help, encourage, teach, and inspire us to do our best.
Specifically, I would now like to recognize Mr. Hojnacki and Mrs. Fessler who are both retiring this year. Both of you have left your mark on us as teachers and we wish you the best in your retirement.
Throughout our 13 years together, our class has had countless fun memories. These include havlig pen-pals, the physics class sending a remote control vehicle into Mr. Knock's sociology class, and the unintentional igniting of a beaker in chemistry. (That may have been my fault). However, this fun has always been combined with learning and has led us all to put in the hard work that was required for us to complete all of these years of learning. Now that we are continuing our lives in the real world (although I'm still unsure how we lived over 18 years
In a fake world) we must realize that we still need to do things that may be difficult. This is not simply doing one’s best at their job but also doing wha's right even when others are pressuring you to do what is wrong.
Often, the wrong choice may seem like the easier path. Proverbs 11:25 says, “Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered.” This verse is saying that good deeds, although they may be difficult at the time, can bring back blessing upon the one who has performed the deed. As Dr. Herb used to say every Friday, the decisions you make have consequences and by choosing to do what is right, you can reap the good consequences.
Others will notice when you choose to do the right thing, especially if there is pressure to do otherwise. Even if no consequences are immediately apparent, simply doing what is hai d can improve one’s character and good character can do a lot for a person in life.
Doing the right thing also has benefits for others. It enables one to show love to others, which is something that is needed in the world today.
I know from the experience of being the loner during middle school. Several of my classmates decided to do the difficult thing and become friends with me. I am very glad that they did so and have enjoyed spending time with them while in high school. You never know what effect your choice to do the right thing can have on others.
To end with, I would like to quote Dr. Herb once again. “Don’t do anything to subtract from the population, get your name in the newspaper, or yourself ln the hospital or jail.” You do not need to follow your heart or the crowd; find out what is right and do that.
Congratulations class of 2022. Keep up the hard work.