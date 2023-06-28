I would like to start by thanking everyone for coming tonight to celebrate the graduation of the Line Mountain Class of 2023.
I joined this class my sophomore year in 2020. Before coming to Pennsylvania, my family had previously been living in Russia as missionaries. When we first moved here at the height of COVID, many people questioned whether my brother, Aaron, and I were dating, were twins, or just Russian spies.
We are, in fact, none of those, but hearing my classmates recount their first impressions of us was interesting and very enlightening. Since first entering the community, I have had the privilege of forming meaningful connections and relationships with my peers, teachers and the rest of the local community.
As we leave high school, I shall always have fond memories of attending football games on freezing cold nights, winning the Tri-Valley League and being runner-ups for districts in basketball, hosting the first state playoff game at Line Mountain for any sport, and, of course, the night we are graduating from high school.
For many, high school was a place of growth, comparable to that of a playground. We fall over and scraped our knees. We flew down slides without fear or control. Luckily, we had teachers and coaches there to bandage our knees and wipe the pebbles out of our wounds. I would especially like to thank Dr. Herb and Mrs. Pomykalski for putting up with me for three straight years, and Mrs. Heim and Mr. Knock for being teachers that allowed discussion in their classrooms and encourage introverts like myself to socialize. We must now graduate from the playground of Line Mountain into a whole new playground called the rest of the world.
According to all of my teachers’ favorite reliable website, Wikipedia, the word “valedictorian” originates from the Latin “valedicere,” which means “to say goodbye” or “bid farewell.” As we graduate from high school, we leave years of comfort surrounded by people we’ve known for our entire lives. We leave a world we have grown up in and grown as individuals. We say goodbye to our home, our family, our friends, and say hello to a new life — a life we are completely unfamiliar with, one that will challenge us in new ways and bring us outside of our comfort zones. We shall become the dictators of a life that we can call our own, free to make our own decisions, for better or for worse, and explore the world outside of the bubble we have grown up in.
Saying goodbye is always a difficult task, full of sorrow and tears for many, but it is also the opportunity for us, the Line Mountain graduating Class of 2023, to say hello to something new.