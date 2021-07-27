MANDATA — The Line Mountain School District will not require students and staff to wear masks in the upcoming school year in the buildings or buses.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the school board members unanimously approved the seven-page 2021-22 School Reopening Health and Safety Plan that included an updated mask policy that allows students and staff to wear masks on a voluntary basis. The district will continue to follow mandated guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the state Department of Health (DOH) and the state Department of Education (PDE) related to masks in school.
The health and safety of students "is our number one priority," said Superintendent Dave Campbell.
CDC updated its guidance on Tuesday to recommend that everyone in schools wear masks regardless of their vaccination status, but Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is not considering reinstatement of a statewide mask mandate for public schools. PDE is recommending Pennsylvanians, including schools, follow the guidance.
Any students who wish to wear masks or be at least six feet apart from their peers will be accommodated. Any student who is sick is asked to stay home, Campbell said.
Last year we were constantly moving goalposts and it was tough," said Campbell. "We managed to get through it because we had good principals, good teachers and good parents."
Staff will continue to use cleaning solutions to rigorously wipe tables after lunch and clean classrooms, a practice to fewer cases of cold and flu in school districts, said Campbell.
"It's time we lay down the arms, move forward and do what we've always done: accommodate," he said.
Several district residents attended the meeting to ask about masks, including Brittany Shingara and Betty Shingara.
"It was quite hard not having a real schedule or routine," said Brittany Shingara. "It was going from one child doing cyber school to four."
Campbell said the contact tracing will not be as rigid, but the district will continue to let parents know if their child interacted with a sick child.
He also noted that the district will not be stocking on rapid tests for COVID. He noted that the administration does not want to risk a parent sending their sick child to school thinking the school will take care of them and the district doesn't want to risk dealing with false positives, he said.
He said to take sick children to the doctor and keep them out of school.
The safety plan will continue to allow for physical distancing when possible; encourage handwashing and respiratory etiquette; cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities, including improving ventilation; share vaccination information to the school community.
Critical Race Theory
District resident Marcia Rebuck also attended the meeting to ask the district not to teach critical race theory. The academic framework that examines history through the lens of racism has gathered critics in recent months.
Board Director Dennis Erdman told Rebuck that CRT will not be taught in the school as long as he is on the board. Board President Troy Laudenslager said there's no plan to add it to the curriculum.
Campbell said that any teacher of any political background who tries to influence a student's opinion is dealt with administratively.
"It should be every teacher's responsibility that a child should not know what party you are registered to," said Campbell. "That is not our job. Our job is to encourage them to be citizens, chose their party whether you like it or not, and get out and vote."
Rebuck said she wants the children to be taught how to read, write and do simple math.