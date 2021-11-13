LEWISBURG — A poetry path funded through a grant from Bucknell University’s Stadler Center for Poetry & Literary Arts is under consideration at Linntown Intermediate School in Lewisburg.
Michelle Rosenberg, reading specialist at Linntown, said the project’s goal is to casually incorporate poetry into the daily lives of students while also promoting literacy and an appreciation of literary art. It’s inspired by Bucknell’s own Poetry Path on campus and in the borough.
Rosenberg told Lewisburg Area School Board directors on Thursday that last spring, poems were hung throughout the school and that students “really seemed to enjoy it.” A contact with the Stadler Center confirmed interest in funding the project, she said, with the district responsible for installation.
The proposed path would incorporate six stations outside the school building using either free-standing post mounts or wall mounts. The poems would initially be of published professional works but Rosenberg said student poetry would eventually be incorporated.
Director Erin Jablonski suggested seeking donations to fund additional stations. Board President Jordan Fetzer expressed support and said a formal vote on approving the proposal would come next month.