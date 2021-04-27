LEWISBURG — Fifth-grade Linntown Intermediate School student Brady Mason was initially stumped trying to come up with an idea to submit in the Dream-Learn-Pitch competition.
Once he came up with a plan to create a toothbrush that would make the task less burdensome by cleaning each tooth simultaneously and quickly, the 11-year-old son of Chad and Jennifer Mason dove into figuring out how to develop it.
“I hate brushing my teeth. A lot of kids do,” said Brady.
With the help of his mother, he did research and developed a mouth guard with bristles and a motor that could clean a mouthful of teeth within 30 seconds.
Armed with a prototype of his invention, the Brush More, Brady presented his idea on Zoom to a team of judges from the nonprofit group, Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy (PennCFL) which administers the Shark Tank-style Dream-Learn-Pitch competition.
About 300 youth statewide competed and Brady was among the eight finalists in the Middle School Division involving students in grades 5-8, said PennCFL Vice President Carolyn Shirk.
Brady’s Brush More device presentation was the top winner for “the level of detail in his product.
It solved a problem,” she said. In addition to receiving top honors in his division, Brady won $1,000.
Mifflinburg Bank and Trust co-sponsored the competition as a way of encouraging youth to learn financial responsibility and gain exposure to entrepreneurship, said bank president Jeff Kapsar.
“We recognized there were some weaknesses in that area in our communities,” he said.
Brady said the experience has opened his eyes to invention.
“I like to develop things that are easier and faster,” he said.
Jennifer Mason, a Midd-West business teacher and Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) advisor, said both of her children, Brady and Teagan, 9, resist brushing their teeth the traditional way so she’d like to see her oldest son’s device on the market.
Brady would like that too and already has plans to pitch Brush More 2 in next year’s Dream-Learn-Pitch contest.