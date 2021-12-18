SHAMOKIN — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) granted its approval of a liquor license for Oliver’s Cigars & Spirits in Shamokin this week.
The decision on Wednesday came after a protest of liquor license transfer from a neighboring bar and restaurant owner in Shamokin who had been serving as the vice president of Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization (SABER). Oliver’s owner Edward Manning said the approval gave them the ability to serve alcohol immediately when they opened on Wednesday evening at 144 E. Independence St., Shamokin.
“I feel relieved,” said Manning. “When our business model projected that 50 to 60 percent of our sales would be spirits, it was like we were operating with 1 1/2 hands tied behind our backs.”
Oliver’s was one of four businesses that Congressman Dan Meuser, R-9, toured in mid-September. Oliver’s opened without alcohol on Oct. 29.
Oliver’s has a variety of cigars and spirits with a price range for everyone, as well as food and non-alcoholic drinks. The menu features craft cocktails and mid- to high-end whiskeys and spirits.
“This is meant to be a wide variety of tastes and price points,” said Manning. “The vision of our place is you can come in and relax. Enjoy the atmosphere. Grab a comfortable chair. Get a whiskey, a cocktail, get a bite to eat. Enjoy a cigar. It’s about the total experience.”
Cigars and spirits are available for all groups from beginners to aficionados, he said.
Manning, a real estate developer from Wyomissing, and his wife Wendy Manning first became interested in Shamokin a few years ago by renovating buildings and constructing high-end apartments. Inspired by the economic development plan put forth by SABER and the city, they decided to open a cigar lounge, investing more than $400,000 into renovations, and move to the city.
In March, they pursued a liquor license from Barry Haggerty following a tax sale of a bar in Milton. The city approved the transfer in May. The orange placard went up on the window. Everything seemed to be moving forward until they got notice of the protest.
The protest came from Forrest and Amanda Curran, owners of Ale House Bar & Grill at 147 E. Independence St. under regulations that permit liquor license holders within 200 feet of prospective licensees to protest the issuance or transfer of permits. Forrest Curran was asked to step down by SABER as a result of his protest.
The hearing for the liquor license protest was on Nov. 9. The burden lied on Forrest Curran to show that granting the license would negatively affect his business.
The Mannings expressed gratitude toward elected officials, including city Mayor John Brown, state Rep. Kurt Masser, R-107, and state Sen. John Gordner, R-27; and community members for their support.
“We’re officially another destination in Shamokin,” said Wendy Manning.
Sean O’Brien, the manager and classically trained bartender, is an experienced bartender who attended Boston Bartending School in the mid-1990s. He has been bartending on and off since then.
“It’s been a long time coming,” he said. “It feels fantastic. I’m excited to get to work.”
PLCB rules
According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB), those who may file a protest when proximity is at issue (e.g., new applications, extension applications, place-to-place transfers, and double transfers) include: people residing within 500 feet of the proposed licensed premises; restrictive institutions that are located within 300 feet of the proposed licensed premises, including churches, schools, hospitals, public parks with playground equipment for children, and charitable institutions; and other PLCB licensees whose licensed premises are located within 200 feet of the proposed licensed premises. The Ale House is directly across the street from the Cigar Lounge.
A protest can be filed within 30 days of the orange placard being placed in the licensee’s business. Once a hearing is held, the hearing examiner has 28 days to file a report with the board on whether it should be approved. The board will look at the report and all relevant information before making a decision, according to the PLCB.