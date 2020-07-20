Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers issued 44 warnings to licensed liquor establishments over the weekend after making more than 1,500 visits from Friday through Sunday.
According to data released today, officials visited 1,524 licensed liquor establishments from July 17 through July 19 as part of its regular work to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking, and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code. There were no violations issued statewide, only warnings.
The officers issued 44 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements. None of the warnings were issued out of the Williamsport office, which oversees the Valley. There were 15 visits by enforcement officers from the Williamsport office.
Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the commonwealth, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates.
Among other requirements, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail foodservice industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:
- Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business (face masks may be removed while seated). Further, employees are required to wear masks at all times.
- Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.
- Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.