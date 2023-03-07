Beginning Wednesday at 6 p.m. and running through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, the public is encouraged to visit www.raisetheregion.org and select the participating nonprofits they want to donate to as a part of the 11th annual Raise the Region program.
The following nonprofits have registered:
Columbia County
AGAPE
Animal Resource Center
Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts
Bloomsburg Area YMCA
Bloomsburg Boys Soccer Boosters
Bloomsburg Food Cupboard
Bloomsburg Public Library
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble
Boy Scouts of America Columbia Montour Council
Camp ENERGY
Camp Victory
Caring Communities
Catawissa Military Band
Cats in Bloom
Columbia County Christian School
Columbia County VIM Clinic
Columbia Montour Aging Office
EAA Chapter 1641
Eos Therapeutic Riding Center
Fishing Creek Players, Inc.
Friends of the Columbia County Traveling Library
Greenwood Friends School
Hand in Hand Family Resource Center
Harmony Arts Foundation
Haven to Home Canine Rescue, INC
Northern Columbia Community & Cultural Center
Orangeville Public Library
PA PETS- Prevent Excess Through Sterilization
Puzzlers Preschool
St. Columba School
The Bloomsburg Children's Museum
The Exchange
The Women's Center, Inc. of Columbia/Montour
ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund
YOUR Loving CHOICES, Inc.
Lycoming County
AIDS Resource Alliance Inc.
Aly's Monkey Movement
American Rescue Workers
Appalachian Horse Help and Rescue
Big Brother/Big Sister NEPA serving Lycoming County
Billtown Blues Association Inc
Boy Mom Marathon
Boy Scouts of America, Susquehanna Council
Callie Cares
Camp Susque
Central Area Fire Chiefs Association
Central Pa Autism Foundation, LLC
Central Pennsylvania Food Bank
Child Evangelism Fellowship of Pa Inc. Lycoming County Chapter
Citizens Hose Company of Jersey Shore Area
Community Theatre League, Inc.
Covation Center Inc
Crystal Lake Ski and Outdoor Center
Downtown Muncy Inc.
Dwell Orphan Care
East Lycoming Education Foundation
East Lycoming Historical Society
Ellie's Heart Foundation
Experience Missions
Factory Works
Family Promise of Lycoming County
Favors Forward Foundation
Fellowship of Christian Farmers, International
Firetree Place
George C. Lyter Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization
Girls on the Run Mid State PA
Greater Hope Care Center
Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity
Helping Hands from Hudson
Heroes Helping Horses | Horses Healing Heroes (6H)
Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat
Hope Enterprises Foundation, Inc.
Hughesville Area Public Library
James V. Brown Library
KidsPeace Foster Care
Konkle Memorial Library-Montoursville
K's For Cancer
LAPS - Lycoming Animal Protection Society Inc
Loyalsock Booster Club
Loyalsock Music Association
Loyalsock Odyssey of the Mind Boosters
Loyalsock Township Baseball Booster Club
Loyalsock Valley Antique Machinery Association
Lycoming Arts
Lycoming Audubon Society Inc
Lycoming County Children's Development Center Preschool
Lycoming County Disc Golf Association
Lycoming County Fair
Lycoming County Health Improvement Coalition, Inc./Safe Kids Lycoming
Lycoming County Historical Society, Thomas T. Taber Museum
Lycoming County SPCA
Lycoming County Special Olympics
Lycoming County United Way
Lycoming County Veterans Transition Center
Lycoming County Youth Livestock Committee
Lycoming Valley PTO
Lycoming-Clinton Counties Commission for Community Action (STEP), Inc.
Maranatha Mission Home Network, Inc c/o Valley Learning Community
Montgomery Area Public Library
Montoursville Area School District Foundation
Montoursville Little League
Mountie Quest: Quality Experiences for Students
Muncy Lions Inc.
Muncy Music Association
Muncy Public Library
Muncy School District Foundation
NAMI of North Central Pennsylvania
Newberry Branch of NGA (National Giving Alliance)
Newberry Community Partnership
North Central Sight Services, Inc
Northcentral PA Alternatives to Violence Project
Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy
Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company
Oliver's Backpacks
Original League, Inc.
Oxford House
Paternostro Cancer Foundation
Plunketts Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department
Ralston fire co
Red Raider Foundation
Repasz Band
Responsible Drilling Alliance (RDA)
River Valley Regional YMCA
Road Radio USA, Inc.
Rotary Club of Hughesville
Saving Lives for Zachary
SLAAY (Susquehanna Legal Aid for Adults and Youth)
Sojourner Truth Ministries, Inc.
Son Light House
St. John Neumann Regional Academy
Susquehanna Health Foundation
The Lancer Foundation
The Meow House
The Salvation Army - Lycoming and Northumberland Counties
The Veterans Memorial Park of Picture Rocks, Inc.
The Williamsport Home
Thrive International Programs, Inc.
Transitional Living Centers, Inc.
Trout Run Volunteer Fire Company
United Churches of Lycoming County
Unity Collaborative
Uptown Music Collective
Urban Mennonite Ministries Inc
Warrior Run Soccer Club
West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission
West Branch Pride
West Branch School
West End Christian Community Center
Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation
Williamsport Chamber Choir & Orchestra
Williamsport Christian School
Williamsport City Jazz Orchestra
Williamsport Civic Chorus
Williamsport Riding Club
Williamsport Rotary Charities
Williamsport Soap Box Derby
Williamsport Symphony Orchestra
WVIA
WXPI Community Radio Williamsport Independent Media
Yellow Wolf Advocacy Project, Inc
Yokefellowship Prison Ministry
YWCA Northcentral PA
Montour County
Danville Business Alliance
Danville Child Development Center
Danville Riverside Food Bank
Kit-Kat's Forgotten Felines
Maria Joseph Continuing Care Community
Montour DeLong Community Fair Association
Mountain View Bible Camp
Pennsylvania SPCA Danville Center
PFLAG Danville
Ronald McDonald House of Danville
Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Gobin Camp# 503
St. Joseph School
The Gate House Shelter
The Good Samaritan Mission
Thomas Beaver Free Library
Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company
Wreaths Across America Montour County PA
Northumberland County
4 Paws Sake PA
A&B Children's Theatre
Birthright of Sunbury, Inc.
Central PA Business & Education Association
Central Susquehanna Sight Services, Inc.
Christian Counseling Services of Central, PA. Inc.
Degenstein Community Library
DIG Furniture Bank
East Sunbury Fire & Rescue
Enchanted Ever After Sanctuary
Exchange Pool
Fern Hill School
Golden Rule Love Inc
Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA
HandUP Foundation
Harry C. Mathias Sr. Charitable Foundation
Haven Ministry Inc
Heartland Youth Football League
JMeg Ministries, Inc.
Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel/Priestley Chapel Associates
Junior League of Williamsport
K9 Hero Haven
Kingdom Kidz Inc
Meadowview Christian Academy
Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Inc.
Milton Public Library
Mommy & me Rescue
Montgomery House Library
Mostly Mutts Inc.
Mount Carmel Area Community Center
Mount Carmel Area Education Foundation Tornado Buddy Bags
Northumberland Christian School
Oasis Community Recovery Club Inc.
Our Lady of Hope Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School
Patriot K9 Rescue, Inc
PCC Corner of Hope
Pennsylvania Master Naturalist
Ralpho Township Public Library
Rick Catino Anthracite Associates (RCAA) Health Services, Inc.
Shamokin Community Gardens
Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance
Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library
Shape of Justice
Shikellamy TFCC Booster Club
Sunbury's Revitalization, Inc.
Suncom Industries
Susquehanna Valley CASA - Voices for Children
Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project
Susquehanna Valley United Way
The Arc Susquehanna Valley
The Shikellamy Braves Foundation
Warrior Run Community Education Foundation
Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society
Watsontown Historical Association
Snyder County
Agapeland Preschool
Camps for Spiffy-Kyds Inc.
Central Pennsylvania Rowing Association (CPRA)
Far Point Animal Rescue
Habitat for Humanity, Snyder-Union-Northumberland
Leadership Susquehanna Valley
Middlecreek Area Community Center
Regional Engagement Center
Selinsgrove Area Meals on Wheels
Snyder County Libraries
Susquehanna Valley Mediation
The Alyssa Dressler Foundation
The Valley Players Community Theater Organization
Tioga County
Blossburg Memorial Library
Cause4paws Tioga
CONCERN Professional Services
Deane Center for the Performing Arts
Diapers for Darlings
Elkland Area Community Library
Endless Mountain Music Festival
Grandsavers are Lifesavers
HAMILTON-GIBSON PRODUCTIONS
Harbor Counseling
HAVEN of Tioga County
Heart of Tioga
Hobo's Home Inc.
Humble Bumble Project, Inc.
I'mPACT - PROTECTING AGAINST CHILDHOOD TRAUMA
Knoxville Public Library
Laurel Mountain K9 Search & Rescue
Mansfield Auxiliary Corporation - Save the Gate House
Mansfield Free Public Library
Martha Lloyd School Inc
North Central Pennsylvania Unmanned Emergency Services
Partners In Progress, Inc.
Rewritten of Tioga County
Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries
The Coolidge Foundation
The Green Free Library
The History Center on Main Street
The Wellsboro Riding Club
THIS IS MY QUEST, INC
THREE SPRINGS MINISTRIES INC
Tioga County Agricultural Association
Tioga County Cat Project
Tioga County Homeless Initiative
WAYS- Wellsboro Area Youth Soccer
Wellsboro Area Food Pantry
Wellsboro Shared Homes Inc.
Westfield Area Historical Society
Union County
Beacon Free Shop
Camp Koala
Camp Mount Luther
Camp Setebaid
Central Oak Heights Association
Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance
Clarity Prep, Inc.
CommUnity Zone
Donald Heiter Community Center
Expectations Women's Center
Farm Animal Rescue of Mifflinburg
Getting Ahead Foundation
Greater Susquehanna Valley Penn State Chapter
Green Dragon Foundation
Gutelius House Museum
Heart of Pennsylvania Women's Barbershop Chorus
Herr Memorial Library
Lewisburg Arts Council
Lewisburg Children's Museum
Lewisburg Downtown Partnership
Lewisburg Elementary Parent School Association
Lewisburg Neighborhoods
Lewisburg Prison Project
Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy
Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust, Inc.
Mifflinburg Buggy Museum
Mifflinburg Heritage & Revitalization Association
Paragon Ragtime Orchestra
Project Linus Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter
Public Library for Union County
River Valley Nature School
RiverStage Community Theatre
SUMMIT Early Learning
SUN P.E.T.S.
SUN Tech Foundation
Sunflower Child Care Center
Susquehanna Greenway Partnership
Susquehanna Valley Chorale
Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society
Susquehanna Valley Spinners & Weavers Guild
The Campus Theatre
Transitions of PA
Union County Historical Society
Union Township Fire Company
West Branch Chorus
West End Library
WGRC
White Deer Community Park