Beginning Wednesday at 6 p.m. and running through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, the public is encouraged to visit www.raisetheregion.org and select the participating nonprofits they want to donate to as a part of the 11th annual Raise the Region program.

The following nonprofits have registered:

Columbia County

AGAPE

Animal Resource Center

Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts

Bloomsburg Area YMCA

Bloomsburg Boys Soccer Boosters

Bloomsburg Food Cupboard

Bloomsburg Public Library

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble

Boy Scouts of America Columbia Montour Council

Camp ENERGY

Camp Victory

Caring Communities

Catawissa Military Band

Cats in Bloom

Columbia County Christian School

Columbia County VIM Clinic

Columbia Montour Aging Office

EAA Chapter 1641

Eos Therapeutic Riding Center

Fishing Creek Players, Inc.

Friends of the Columbia County Traveling Library

Greenwood Friends School

Hand in Hand Family Resource Center

Harmony Arts Foundation

Haven to Home Canine Rescue, INC

Northern Columbia Community & Cultural Center

Orangeville Public Library

PA PETS- Prevent Excess Through Sterilization

Puzzlers Preschool

St. Columba School

The Bloomsburg Children's Museum

The Exchange

The Women's Center, Inc. of Columbia/Montour

ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund

YOUR Loving CHOICES, Inc.

Lycoming County

AIDS Resource Alliance Inc.

Aly's Monkey Movement

American Rescue Workers

Appalachian Horse Help and Rescue

Big Brother/Big Sister NEPA serving Lycoming County

Billtown Blues Association Inc

Boy Mom Marathon

Boy Scouts of America, Susquehanna Council

Callie Cares

Camp Susque

Central Area Fire Chiefs Association

Central Pa Autism Foundation, LLC

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

Child Evangelism Fellowship of Pa Inc. Lycoming County Chapter

Citizens Hose Company of Jersey Shore Area

Community Theatre League, Inc.

Covation Center Inc

Crystal Lake Ski and Outdoor Center

Downtown Muncy Inc.

Dwell Orphan Care

East Lycoming Education Foundation

East Lycoming Historical Society

Ellie's Heart Foundation

Experience Missions

Factory Works

Family Promise of Lycoming County

Favors Forward Foundation

Fellowship of Christian Farmers, International

Firetree Place

George C. Lyter Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

Girls on the Run Mid State PA

Greater Hope Care Center

Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity

Helping Hands from Hudson

Heroes Helping Horses | Horses Healing Heroes (6H)

Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat

Hope Enterprises Foundation, Inc.

Hughesville Area Public Library

James V. Brown Library

KidsPeace Foster Care

Konkle Memorial Library-Montoursville

K's For Cancer

LAPS - Lycoming Animal Protection Society Inc

Loyalsock Booster Club

Loyalsock Music Association

Loyalsock Odyssey of the Mind Boosters

Loyalsock Township Baseball Booster Club

Loyalsock Valley Antique Machinery Association

Lycoming Arts

Lycoming Audubon Society Inc

Lycoming County Children's Development Center Preschool

Lycoming County Disc Golf Association

Lycoming County Fair

Lycoming County Health Improvement Coalition, Inc./Safe Kids Lycoming

Lycoming County Historical Society, Thomas T. Taber Museum

Lycoming County SPCA

Lycoming County Special Olympics

Lycoming County United Way

Lycoming County Veterans Transition Center

Lycoming County Youth Livestock Committee

Lycoming Valley PTO

Lycoming-Clinton Counties Commission for Community Action (STEP), Inc.

Maranatha Mission Home Network, Inc c/o Valley Learning Community

Montgomery Area Public Library

Montoursville Area School District Foundation

Montoursville Little League

Mountie Quest: Quality Experiences for Students

Muncy Lions Inc.

Muncy Music Association

Muncy Public Library

Muncy School District Foundation

NAMI of North Central Pennsylvania

Newberry Branch of NGA (National Giving Alliance)

Newberry Community Partnership

North Central Sight Services, Inc

Northcentral PA Alternatives to Violence Project

Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy

Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company

Oliver's Backpacks

Original League, Inc.

Oxford House

Paternostro Cancer Foundation

Plunketts Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department

Ralston fire co

Red Raider Foundation

Repasz Band

Responsible Drilling Alliance (RDA)

River Valley Regional YMCA

Road Radio USA, Inc.

Rotary Club of Hughesville

Saving Lives for Zachary

SLAAY (Susquehanna Legal Aid for Adults and Youth)

Sojourner Truth Ministries, Inc.

Son Light House

St. John Neumann Regional Academy

Susquehanna Health Foundation

The Lancer Foundation

The Meow House

The Salvation Army - Lycoming and Northumberland Counties

The Veterans Memorial Park of Picture Rocks, Inc.

The Williamsport Home

Thrive International Programs, Inc.

Transitional Living Centers, Inc.

Trout Run Volunteer Fire Company

United Churches of Lycoming County

Unity Collaborative

Uptown Music Collective

Urban Mennonite Ministries Inc

Warrior Run Soccer Club

West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission

West Branch Pride

West Branch School

West End Christian Community Center

Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation

Williamsport Chamber Choir & Orchestra

Williamsport Christian School

Williamsport City Jazz Orchestra

Williamsport Civic Chorus

Williamsport Riding Club

Williamsport Rotary Charities

Williamsport Soap Box Derby

Williamsport Symphony Orchestra

WVIA

WXPI Community Radio Williamsport Independent Media

Yellow Wolf Advocacy Project, Inc

Yokefellowship Prison Ministry

YWCA Northcentral PA

Montour County

Danville Business Alliance

Danville Child Development Center

Danville Riverside Food Bank

Kit-Kat's Forgotten Felines

Maria Joseph Continuing Care Community

Montour DeLong Community Fair Association

Mountain View Bible Camp

Pennsylvania SPCA Danville Center

PFLAG Danville

Ronald McDonald House of Danville

Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Gobin Camp# 503

St. Joseph School

The Gate House Shelter

The Good Samaritan Mission

Thomas Beaver Free Library

Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company

Wreaths Across America Montour County PA

Northumberland County

4 Paws Sake PA

A&B Children's Theatre

Birthright of Sunbury, Inc.

Central PA Business & Education Association

Central Susquehanna Sight Services, Inc.

Christian Counseling Services of Central, PA. Inc.

Degenstein Community Library

DIG Furniture Bank

East Sunbury Fire & Rescue

Enchanted Ever After Sanctuary

Exchange Pool

Fern Hill School

Golden Rule Love Inc

Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA

HandUP Foundation

Harry C. Mathias Sr. Charitable Foundation

Haven Ministry Inc

Heartland Youth Football League

JMeg Ministries, Inc.

Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel/Priestley Chapel Associates

Junior League of Williamsport

K9 Hero Haven

Kingdom Kidz Inc

Meadowview Christian Academy

Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Inc.

Milton Public Library

Mommy & me Rescue

Montgomery House Library

Mostly Mutts Inc.

Mount Carmel Area Community Center

Mount Carmel Area Education Foundation Tornado Buddy Bags

Northumberland Christian School

Oasis Community Recovery Club Inc.

Our Lady of Hope Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School

Patriot K9 Rescue, Inc

PCC Corner of Hope

Pennsylvania Master Naturalist

Ralpho Township Public Library

Rick Catino Anthracite Associates (RCAA) Health Services, Inc.

Shamokin Community Gardens

Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance

Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library

Shape of Justice

Shikellamy TFCC Booster Club

Sunbury's Revitalization, Inc.

Suncom Industries

Susquehanna Valley CASA - Voices for Children

Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project

Susquehanna Valley United Way

The Arc Susquehanna Valley

The Shikellamy Braves Foundation

Warrior Run Community Education Foundation

Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society

Watsontown Historical Association

Snyder County

Agapeland Preschool

Camps for Spiffy-Kyds Inc.

Central Pennsylvania Rowing Association (CPRA)

Far Point Animal Rescue

Habitat for Humanity, Snyder-Union-Northumberland

Leadership Susquehanna Valley

Middlecreek Area Community Center

Regional Engagement Center

Selinsgrove Area Meals on Wheels

Snyder County Libraries

Susquehanna Valley Mediation

The Alyssa Dressler Foundation

The Valley Players Community Theater Organization

Tioga County

Blossburg Memorial Library

Cause4paws Tioga

CONCERN Professional Services

Deane Center for the Performing Arts

Diapers for Darlings

Elkland Area Community Library

Endless Mountain Music Festival

Grandsavers are Lifesavers

HAMILTON-GIBSON PRODUCTIONS

Harbor Counseling

HAVEN of Tioga County

Heart of Tioga

Hobo's Home Inc.

Humble Bumble Project, Inc.

I'mPACT - PROTECTING AGAINST CHILDHOOD TRAUMA

Knoxville Public Library

Laurel Mountain K9 Search & Rescue

Mansfield Auxiliary Corporation - Save the Gate House

Mansfield Free Public Library

Martha Lloyd School Inc

North Central Pennsylvania Unmanned Emergency Services

Partners In Progress, Inc.

Rewritten of Tioga County

Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries

The Coolidge Foundation

The Green Free Library

The History Center on Main Street

The Wellsboro Riding Club

THIS IS MY QUEST, INC

THREE SPRINGS MINISTRIES INC

Tioga County Agricultural Association

Tioga County Cat Project

Tioga County Homeless Initiative

WAYS- Wellsboro Area Youth Soccer

Wellsboro Area Food Pantry

Wellsboro Shared Homes Inc.

Westfield Area Historical Society

Union County

Beacon Free Shop

Camp Koala

Camp Mount Luther

Camp Setebaid

Central Oak Heights Association

Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance

Clarity Prep, Inc.

CommUnity Zone

Donald Heiter Community Center

Expectations Women's Center

Farm Animal Rescue of Mifflinburg

Getting Ahead Foundation

Greater Susquehanna Valley Penn State Chapter

Green Dragon Foundation

Gutelius House Museum

Heart of Pennsylvania Women's Barbershop Chorus

Herr Memorial Library

Lewisburg Arts Council

Lewisburg Children's Museum

Lewisburg Downtown Partnership

Lewisburg Elementary Parent School Association

Lewisburg Neighborhoods

Lewisburg Prison Project

Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy

Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust, Inc.

Mifflinburg Buggy Museum

Mifflinburg Heritage & Revitalization Association

Paragon Ragtime Orchestra

Project Linus Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter

Public Library for Union County

River Valley Nature School

RiverStage Community Theatre

SUMMIT Early Learning

SUN P.E.T.S.

SUN Tech Foundation

Sunflower Child Care Center

Susquehanna Greenway Partnership

Susquehanna Valley Chorale

Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society

Susquehanna Valley Spinners & Weavers Guild

The Campus Theatre

Transitions of PA

Union County Historical Society

Union Township Fire Company

West Branch Chorus

West End Library

WGRC

White Deer Community Park

Tags

Trending Video