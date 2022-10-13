Little Free Libraries continue to pop up outside of homes throughout the Valley as residents are encouraging reading and sharing books.
Former Snyder-Union County Judge Louise Knight has one of the newest outlets available. She said the concept of the organization is easy: If you see a wooden box full of books in your community, take a book that interests you and donate one that you’re finished with, Knight said.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization based in Minneapolis, according to their website. The organization builds community, encourages reading and provides greater accessibility to literature, the website says.
Knight said she was visiting relatives in Missouri before the pandemic when she first saw a Little Free Library. “I thought it looked like fun to have,” she said.
She began to look into starting her own Little Free Library at her home in Lewisburg, but the pandemic stalled her progress, Knight said.
“As COVID lessened, I started to look more into it,” she said. “I live in a well-suited house to have one. People can safely access the box.”
Knight said she talked to the organization before getting started. “I followed their instructions for the best place and ordered a box from the organization,” she said.
After her box was built, Knight’s next step was to fill it with books. “I am a member of the board of trustees for the public library of Union County, so I went to the library book sale and got all kinds of books to fill it,” she said.
“Once my box was filled, it went into business,” Knight said. “You want people to take books and replace them with books that they have.”
Since starting out, Knight said her library has had frequent visitors and she has met many new people.
“People are stopping by, and one family makes regular visits,” she said. “I have a shelf for youth readers and a shelf for adult readers. The youth shelf gets a lot of action.”
Edith Mauch, 17, of Lewisburg, wanted to start a Little Free Library, but did it with a twist.
“We have a lot of them in our town,” she said. “I always wanted one, but I wanted to do something different,”
Mauch built a box that replicates her home and offers books in several languages.
Mauch speaks four languages and continues to expand her lingual skills. “I love learning new languages,” she said. “I started taking Arabic lessons when I was five.”
Mauch said she saw a growing need for non-English literature in her community. She decided to express her love of languages by creating a Little Free International Library.
“I knew a lot of people who had kids that wanted to learn another language, and I wanted them to have a resource to come to,” Mauch said. “From my own experience, children’s books are the best place to start.”
She said it wasn’t just about those who wanted to learn new languages, but also for those whose first language isn’t English.
Mauch has a YouTube channel called, “For the Love of Languages,” where she reads children’s books. The books are then donated to her library.
Creating a library has benefitted Mauch immeasurably. “The whole process is so fun and such a great thing for the community,” she said. “I’ve benefited a lot from them in our town and wanted to do something different but still contribute.”
Barbara Yeomans, a sixth-grade teacher at Shikellamy Middle School started her Little Free Library in Sunbury after seeing a few around and doing some research. Since she started it three years ago, it’s been used heavily.
“It gets used pretty much daily,” she said. “A lot of families walk by with their kids, and some people drive to it.”
Yeomans said it’s a fun way to connect with neighbors. “It’s fun to stop and talk to the kids,” she said. “Or when someone stops with a dog, we get to pet the dog.”
John Penneman, of Lewisburg, said his parents are advocates of Little Free Libraries. “My dad designed mine and brought it here. It was an easy spot to access,” he said.
“I had a lot of leftover books to put to use,” Penneman said. “And I wanted to create space for other people to share what they’ve been reading.”
Penneman’s library is called “The Char and Dave Penneman Memorial Library,” a tribute to his parents.
To find a Little Free Library near you, download the Little Free Library app to search for a location. Knight said not all libraries are registered so simply go for a walk or drive, you’ll likely find one in your area.