FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2019, file photo, River Ridge, Louisiana, lines the third baseline and Curacao lines the first baseline during team introductions before the Little League World Series Championship game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pa. Little League has been benched. The youth baseball program that boasts more than 2.5 million kids spread over 6,500 programs in 84 countries is on hold at least until May 11 due to the corona virus pandemic. Even that target date for a return to the sports lineup seems optimistic, and the fate of its signature event, the Little League World Series in August in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania is unclear.