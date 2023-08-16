SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The Little League team from Delaware County is set for the next two weeks and promised Pennsylvania fans they will do all they can to bring home the 2023 Little League World Series title.
Members of the 2023 Mid-Atlantic Region Championship team, hailing from Media, had one goal in mind Wednesday.
"We want to win it all," Trevor Skowronek, 12, said. "We are prepared."
Skowronek stood beside his proud mother, Michele, who said she was excited to be in South Williamsport.
"This is amazing," she said. "I am so impressed with everything going on here."
Trevor Skowronek said he and some teammates attended the 2022 Little League World Series and vowed they would make it to the playing field.
"We did it," he said.
Teammate Nate Saleski, 12, said he was also excited to get the chance to play in front of the entire world.
"This is awesome," he said. "We said we would get here, and we did, and now we want to win it all for Pennsylvania."
Both players said they felt like celebrities because once they arrived to the stadium, they began signing autographs for fans.
"It was cool to be on ESPN," Saleski said.
Victoria Crowley, mother of Mid-Atlantic player Austin Crowley, said the atmosphere of being in the Little League World Series is "surreal."
"It's like right next to giving birth or getting married," she said.
Crowley said five bus loads
D.J. Jablowski, 12, who plays for the 2023 Southwest Region Championship team from Needville, Texas, said he loved coming to Pennsylvania but it was a bit cold.
"It feels like winter up here," he said. "This is not hot weather, where we come from it is hot."
The temperature in South Williamsport on Tuesday just reach over 80 degrees, while in Needville, it was 100, according to Weather.com.
"We are prepared to play in any weather," Jablowski said. "But this place is awesome and I feel like a celebrity with all the interviews and the signing autographs for everyone."
His teammate Easton Benge, 12, agreed. "I feel so special," he said. "We are excited to get to play."
Lauren Dockray, 41, of Randolph, N.J., said she drove her children 2 1/2 hours to attend the games.
"They love it, and it's a lot of fun," she said. "We are enjoying games and this beautiful complex."
Players were eager for the first day of games.
"We can't wait to hit the field," Saleski said. "This is like a dream come true."