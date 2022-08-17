WILLIAMSPORT — Seventy-five-year-old Donna Seibert is anxiously waiting to see if her grandson will be playing in the final game of the 75th Little League World Series so that she could book her second plane ticket from Washington state back to South Williamsport.
Seibert's grandson, Fisher Seibert, is playing for the Northwest qualifier, from Washington state, and she said she flew in to see her grandson play Wednesday night against the team from the West, Honolulu, Hawaii, before leaving Thursday to return home for family obligations.
Seibert was walking around the Little League World Series facility during the first weather delay after officials said lightning was nearby.
"This place is awesome," Seibert said. "I am so impressed with everything here and the people from this area are just all so nice."
Seibert said she would be monitoring the games from Washington come Thursday, and if need be, she will be on a plane back to Pennsylvania to hopefully see her grandson in the final game.
"I won't miss that if it happens," she said.
As Seibert was getting prepared to see her grandson play at the scheduled 7 p.m. start time, Mother Nature stepped in. The skies opened up with downpours, putting a halt to the action and Seibert's chances of seeing her grandson play at risk.
Meanwhile, for the first time in three years, full crowds and international teams were back at the Little League World Series and it was noticeable.
Selinsgrove residents Sara and Kali Goodling attended the series for the first time on Wednesday.
"So far, it looks great," Sara Goodling, 44, said.
The Goodlings were joined by Joe Santer, also of Selinsgrove, who said he visits South Williamsport for Little League World Series games often.
At around 7:15 p.m., the signal was given and play resumed, giving the New England team, Middleboro, Mass., a chance to hit the field and try to come from behind to beat the Southeast team from Tennessee which was leading 5-3 headed to the 5th inning.
At 8:31 p.m., the first pitch was thrown in the Northwest versus Hawaii game, allowing Seibert a chance at seeing her grandson on the field.
"This play is absolutely amazing," Paul Hutchings, 69, of Massachusetts, said while waiting to see his grandson, Joe Monteforte, who plays for the Middleboro team. "I have seen it on television but you can't even put into words what it's like in person."
Tennessee ended up beating Massachusetts, 5-3, while Washington ????