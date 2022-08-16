For the first time ever, a team from Utah is competing in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, but the team has suffered a tragedy before playing its first game.
The Salt Lake Tribune reported that a 12-year-old player was severely injured when he fell out of his bunk bed on early Monday morning.
The Snow Canyon Little League team from Santa Clara had just arrived.
The Salt Lake Tribune identified the player as Easton Oliverson and said he "was flown to a Pennsylvania hospital for emergency surgery after falling off the top bunk of a bed overnight and suffering a severe head injury."
According to Little League International, Easton was taken to Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville.
A family member told the newspaper that Easton's roommate heard him fall and immediately sought help. Easton was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. The family said "doctors are waiting for the swelling in his brain to go down."
St. George News reported that Easton plays outfield and pitches. The outlet reported that he fell about six feet from his top bunk onto a hardwood floor in the dormitory room.
The team is scheduled to play its first game on Friday, Aug. 19, at 1 p.m. It will air on ESPN. The series runs Aug. 17 to 25.
On its Facebook page, the Snow Canyon Little League team said, "Please pray for Easton and the Oliverson family."
Little League International said in a statement, "At the request of his family, Little League International encourages all to join us in keeping the Snow Canyon Little League player and his family in our thoughts and prayers, as we wish for a full and complete recovery.
Little League International will continue to use all available resources, including those provided by UPMC in North Central Pa., through the Player Wellness Center, to support the player, his family, and his coaches and teammates, as we navigate this unfortunate situation. In the interest of privacy, it would be inappropriate to comment further, and additional updates will be issued as they are available."
