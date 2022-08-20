Little League World Series returns to full magical experience for 75th

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Amazing. Unbelievable. Magical.
Those are some of the sentiments shared by parents and fans when talking about their experience at the 75th Little League World Series, which kicked off Wednesday with four games and continues through Aug. 28.
“I can’t believe this place,” Phil Hutchings, 69, of South Boston, said. “I have seen this on television — to be here in person is something you can’t even put into words.”
Hutchings is the grandfather of 12-year-old Joe Monteforte, who is playing for the New England team.
“I never really paid much attention to it but the history of the place after I started to read about it is amazing,” Hutchings said.
Due to COVID-19, it has been two years since the series provided what Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Baseball and Softball senior vice president of marketing and communications called a “full experience.”
The series was canceled in 2020, in the early days of the pandemic, and no international teams were invited to Howard J. Lamade and Volunteer stadiums in South Williamsport last year. Due to the cancellation in 2020, this is the 76th anniversary of the start of the Little League World Series, but the 75th series will be played.
Kevin Fountain, senior director of communications for Little League International, said Little League officials are excited to celebrate a return to that experience again in 2022.
“We know how difficult these past two years have been, on our local leagues, players and families, as well as the Williamsport community, but we are thrilled to welcome back fans and international teams,” he said. “We look forward to an exciting two weeks with the celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series, the expansion to include four more teams, and the incredible World Series experience that only this event can bring each year.
“We hope everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the World Series experience this summer with us, whether in person or watching at home with their family, and we look forward to writing a historic chapter in the Little League story.”
Also returning as part of the experience this year is the MLB Little League Classic. The Boston Red Sox will face the Baltimore Orioles at 7 p.m. Sunday at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Bowman Field, the home to the Williamsport Crosscutters minor league team in Williamsport.
The classic, also canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, has been a staple since the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in 2017. Last year, the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0.
The few tickets available to fans are doled out through a sweepstakes drawing. This year, 100 tickets were awarded as 50 two-ticket prizes, even though park capacity is 2,366.
It’s an event for the players and their families. It is televised on ESPN, like the two-week Little League World Series.
The first Little League World Series game was played in 1947 at Original Field, in Williamsport, and has since grown to millions of viewers on ESPN and in person through the two-week event.
In that first series, all the teams except one were from Pennsylvania. One of them was from Jersey Shore.
The Little League Baseball World Series moved to Lamade Stadium in 1959 and opened the second field, Volunteer Stadium in 2001, to accommodate expansion from eight teams to 16.
As of 2022, 20 girls have played in the World Series, including last year when Ella Bruning, of Abilene, Texas, played.
The list also includes Mo’ne Davis, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Bruning, a catcher, last year. Davis pitched for Taney Little League, out of Philadelphia, in 2014 and captured the hearts of the world with her athletic skills, becoming the first girl to win a Little League game and the first to pitch a shutout in a Little League game.
Victoria Roche’s 1984 appearance was the first for a girl. She played for Brussels, Belgium, one of the international teams.
This year’s series has expanded to 20 teams, 10 from the U.S. and 10 international teams.
Going into 2022, 37 international teams and 37 U.S. teams have won championships, making the 75th-anniversary series also a tie-breaker.
“These are things that are just part of the history of this place,” said Donna Seibert, 71, of Washington state and grandmother of Fisher Seibert, who plays for the Northwest champion from Washington state. “When we learned we were coming to Pennsylvania I started to read up on the history and it’s amazing. One of the biggest things is everyone here is so nice to everyone. I really am impressed with this whole experience.
“It’s so nice to see all these teams and see the kids meeting with each other. That is also part of the history that these kids make friends from all over the world.”
Fans and parents really missed the series in its full form when it had to be canceled in 2020, said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Baseball and Softball senior vice president of marketing and communications.
“We’re glad that we’re able to bring back the expected experience for so many this summer,” Brown said.
Brown said organizers expect attendance of 350,000 to 400,000 for the Little League World Series this year, which is in line with pre-COVID years. The expanded field will add a day to the tournament. A 3,300-seat stadium and a 3,000-seat stadium are the game sites, with room for as many as 30,000 fans on a hill beyond the outfield fence.
Al Fabbro — parent of Lukas Fabbro, a player from the Canadian team — said the history of the series is about the children coming together.
“I have always known baseball was a magical sport and this place is magic,” he said. “It’s awesome to see those 20 teams with different colors and languages and the thing that draws them together is baseball. This whole process to get here was so cool and we ended up winning and now we are here.”
With the hundreds of volunteers at the complex helping make sure things run smoothly, players, their families and the fans are treated to an experience like no other, Little League officials said.
And the out-of-town relatives of players and fans agreed.
“Everyone has treated us great,” Seibert said. “I must say I never expected anything like this.”