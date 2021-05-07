The return of the Little League World Series this summer will mean some sort of economic boost for the region, but just how much remains to be seen. After COVID-19 wiped out the entire international baseball tournament in 2020, having any part of an event that annually injects between $35-$40 million into the local economy is certainly welcome.
On Monday, Little League officials announced the annual 16-team tournament will be held this August with mitigation measures in place. While the same number of teams will compete, all 16 teams will be American teams. Little League officials said it was not feasible to bring eight international teams to the United States amid current mitigation and vaccination approval for people under the age of 16.
"It was a great surprise and certainly unexpected," said Andrew Miller, the executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau. "The hotels we have talked to are cautiously optimistic that we will see a bump. It might not be like 2019, but it will be better than 2020. At this point, the news can only get better."
Without giving specifics, Little League officials said this week that spectator attendance to the 10-day event will be "restricted." Accommodations will be made for family members and a limited number of individuals associated with the participating teams. A day after Little League made its announcement, Gov. Tom Wolf said all restrictions on crowd size and other mitigation efforts — other than masking — will be lifted on May 31. The series is scheduled for Aug. 19-29.
Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, said his group got a heads up just before the announcement that the series would return, something he and his members in the hospitality industry are grateful for.
"The hospitality industry has taken a beating over the course of the pandemic and this news will provide a shot in the arm," he said. "It's definitely one of those events where we truly see a regional impact, a 60-mile radius around Williamsport. It was sorely missed last year. Even if it's not the same, it's great news.
"A second-year without it, I wouldn't even want to think about what the economic impact would have been."
In discussions with Little League in recent months, Fink said he was confident some sort of tournament would be played this summer. Not having international teams as part of the event will have some sort of impact on the crowd size, but perhaps it opens the event up to some people from neighboring states who have always wanted to come to South Williamsport for the series.
"It might not have the broad regional impact, but there are still going to be families coming here," Fink said.
"We will do our best to pack the hotel rooms," Miller said, acknowledging that hotels along the Route 11/15 corridor from Selinsgrove to South Williamsport, are always filled during late August. "We will see if there is more interest with local people and with U.S. teams only, maybe more fans will come from those teams."
One big economic boon will come from the return of the MLB Little League Classic, which has been played on the first Sunday of the World Series since 2017. This year's game — set for Aug. 22 — will feature the Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Angels. Like the series, the 2020 game was canceled.
The Major League Baseball game, coupled with the series-long television coverage by ESPN and ABC, means hundreds of staffers will be in the region for two weeks or more.
"Having the Little League Classic adds hotel nights for everyone and with the TV production of that game and the World Series. ESPN will be here for days before the event and days after," Fink said.
As things begin to return to normal, Fink said the return of the World Series is just another step forward. It turns the spotlight back onto something the region anticipates each summer.
"I am proud of the fact that we are the community that is the birthplace of Little League and is still the home for something that people feel good about," he said. "It's kids. It's baseball. There's nothing better than that."