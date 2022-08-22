WILLIAMSPORT — What looked like was no chance for Little League World Series teams to see a Major League Baseball game because of torrential downpours earlier in the day Sunday turned into a “dream come true” for players from across the globe.
Not only did the rain stop and little leaguers get the chance to meet some of the biggest stars in baseball from the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles before the Little League Classic, at historic Bowman Field, in Williamsport, but they also got to meet former President George W. Bush.
The 76-year-old 43rd President of the U.S., was on the field for the National Anthem and then made his way through Bowman Field to shake hands with the Little League players, coaches and families.
“This is something special here,” Bush told The Daily Item during an interview in the first inning of the game. “These are kids coming together from all across the world and Major League Baseball, its players, and Little League International, know how special this is to everyone and it brings a dream come true to these kids and their families.”
Gov. Tom Wolf agreed.
“It is amazing what Major League Baseball does with this event,” he told The Daily Item. “The kids get to meet the players and these are memories they will have forever.”
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller said he was smiling from ear-to-ear seeing the players’ faces when they got to their seats.
“This is what it is all about,” he said.
Daniel Tomassini, 12, of Italy, who plays for the Europe team, said he was in amazement at seeing a major league game, and of being in the U.S.
“This is all so beautiful,” he said. “This is something I couldn’t even imagine would happen to me.”
Tomassini’s mother, Maggy Warznicka, of Italy, and coach, Fabio Abetini, agreed.
“This is incredible,” Warznicka said. “All of this just makes you love baseball.”
Abetini said he was enjoying the moment with his players.
“We have a trip planned to see the Pittsburgh Pirates while we are here,” he said. “We are here in the U.S. and these kids are living a dream and they are so thankful and enjoying every moment.”
Stryker Baker, 12, and Chase Sehlin, 12, both of the Northwest team, of Washington state, and Kaden Hall, 12, and Graham Vinso, 12, of the Great Lakes team, all said they couldn’t begin to describe the experience they were having.
“It’s awesome,” Hall said. “I got to meet players from the major league.”
Vinso agreed. “I having the time of my life and I don’t want it to end,” he said. Baker said he is enjoying meeting new friends. “This is all just so cool,” he said. Sehlin said the entire week for him has been amazing.
“It is something I could never begin to think was real,” he said.
Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. summed up the night when he spoke with The Daily Item.
“This is one of our favorite times of the season,” he said. “To see the faces of the kids when they get here is absolutely priceless.”