The two-day PIAA Track & Field Championships kick off this morning in Shippensburg. Check in here for the latest updates throughout the day.
Southern Columbia hurdler Jake Rose is the top Valley returner at states after winning both hurdle events in 2021 to help the Tigers win the boys 2A state crown last year.
Competition begins at 9 a.m. with the finals for the 1,600-meter run in all four classes. The rest of the track finals will be held on Saturday with preliminaries today.
Half of the field events will award medals today, with the first throwing and jumping events beginning at 9 a.m.