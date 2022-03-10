photo page 6

Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie tries to score a take down on Benton’s Ethan Kolb in their match at 132.

 Robert Inglis/The Daily Item

Six former medal winners and three other former qualifiers are part of the Valley’s 17-man contingent at the PIAA wrestling championships that is now underway at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Action is underway in Class 2A with preliminaries and first-round matches. The first 3A session begin at 4 p.m.

Read a preview of the tournament here and follow the updated results below.

PIAA Wrestling Championship Tracker

WEIGHT NAME SCHOOL LATEST RESULT UP NEXT
106-AA Jace Gessner (33-8) Lewisburg Lost by major dec., 11-2, to Mason Beatty, Mt. Union First-round consolation vs. Seth Kolb, Benton
113-AA Brady Struble (32-8) Mifflinburg Won by tech. fall, 15-0 (4:22) over James Walzer, Montour First-round vs. Gauge Botero, Faith Christian (41-6)
113-AA Blake Sassaman (26-5) Danville First-round vs. Deven Jackson, West Perry (31-3)
126-AA Kaden Millheim (40-6) Warrior Run First-round vs. Dillon Reinert, Brandywine Heights (30-10)
132-AA Mason Barvitskie (35-7) Southern Columbia First-round vs. Max Stein, Faith Christian (35-7)
132-AA Conner Heckman (39-4) Midd-West First-round vs. TBA
138-AA Kole Biscoe (27-8) Southern Columbia Won by dec., 7-3, over Andrew Johnson, Southmoreland First-round vs. Connor Pierce, Harbor Creek (34-0)
138-AA Cameron Millheim (38-8) Warrior Run First-round vs. TBA
138-AA Cade Wirnsberger (38-3) Meadowbrook First-round vs. Cody Hamilton, Grove City (28-7)
145-AA Mason Leshock (33-11) Line Mountain Won by major dec., 13-5, over Ean Wilson, Boiling Springs First-round vs. Ty Watson, Penns Valley, 38-0
145-AA Kaiden Wagner (32-4) Lewisburg First-round vs. Noah Teeter, Forest Hills (28-3)
160-AA Troy Bingaman (34-7) Mifflinburg First-round vs. Ganon Smith, Newport (36-1)
172-AA Garrett Garcia (35-3) Southern Columbia First-round vs. TBA
215-AA Damon Backes (29-4) Mount Carmel First-round vs. Kirk Bearjar, Forest Hills (31-6)
285-AA Emmanuel Ulrich (29-3) Mifflinburg First-round vs. Cameron Carter-Green, Washington (26-4)
285-AA Gunner Treibley (37-10)) Meadowbrook Lost by dec., 5-3, to Caleb Brewer, Wyomissing First-round consolation vs. Cameron Carter-Green, Washington or Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg
152-AAA Aiden Gaugler (40-6) Selinsgrove First-round vs. Kelin Laffey, Pine Richland (27-2)

