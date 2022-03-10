Six former medal winners and three other former qualifiers are part of the Valley’s 17-man contingent at the PIAA wrestling championships that is now underway at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Action is underway in Class 2A with preliminaries and first-round matches. The first 3A session begin at 4 p.m.
Read a preview of the tournament here and follow the updated results below.
PIAA Wrestling Championship Tracker
|WEIGHT
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|LATEST RESULT
|UP NEXT
|106-AA
|Jace Gessner (33-8)
|Lewisburg
|Lost by major dec., 11-2, to Mason Beatty, Mt. Union
|First-round consolation vs. Seth Kolb, Benton
|113-AA
|Brady Struble (32-8)
|Mifflinburg
|Won by tech. fall, 15-0 (4:22) over James Walzer, Montour
|First-round vs. Gauge Botero, Faith Christian (41-6)
|113-AA
|Blake Sassaman (26-5)
|Danville
|First-round vs. Deven Jackson, West Perry (31-3)
|126-AA
|Kaden Millheim (40-6)
|Warrior Run
|First-round vs. Dillon Reinert, Brandywine Heights (30-10)
|132-AA
|Mason Barvitskie (35-7)
|Southern Columbia
|First-round vs. Max Stein, Faith Christian (35-7)
|132-AA
|Conner Heckman (39-4)
|Midd-West
|First-round vs. TBA
|138-AA
|Kole Biscoe (27-8)
|Southern Columbia
|Won by dec., 7-3, over Andrew Johnson, Southmoreland
|First-round vs. Connor Pierce, Harbor Creek (34-0)
|138-AA
|Cameron Millheim (38-8)
|Warrior Run
|First-round vs. TBA
|138-AA
|Cade Wirnsberger (38-3)
|Meadowbrook
|First-round vs. Cody Hamilton, Grove City (28-7)
|145-AA
|Mason Leshock (33-11)
|Line Mountain
|Won by major dec., 13-5, over Ean Wilson, Boiling Springs
|First-round vs. Ty Watson, Penns Valley, 38-0
|145-AA
|Kaiden Wagner (32-4)
|Lewisburg
|First-round vs. Noah Teeter, Forest Hills (28-3)
|160-AA
|Troy Bingaman (34-7)
|Mifflinburg
|First-round vs. Ganon Smith, Newport (36-1)
|172-AA
|Garrett Garcia (35-3)
|Southern Columbia
|First-round vs. TBA
|215-AA
|Damon Backes (29-4)
|Mount Carmel
|First-round vs. Kirk Bearjar, Forest Hills (31-6)
|285-AA
|Emmanuel Ulrich (29-3)
|Mifflinburg
|First-round vs. Cameron Carter-Green, Washington (26-4)
|285-AA
|Gunner Treibley (37-10))
|Meadowbrook
|Lost by dec., 5-3, to Caleb Brewer, Wyomissing
|First-round consolation vs. Cameron Carter-Green, Washington or Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg
|152-AAA
|Aiden Gaugler (40-6)
|Selinsgrove
|First-round vs. Kelin Laffey, Pine Richland (27-2)