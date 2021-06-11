LEWISBURG — A new community event, Live! from Lewisburg, brings musical performances to The Piers, a developing community park behind the 500 block of Market Street in Lewisburg.
Live! from Lewisburg is presented by CommUnity Zone, Campus Theatre, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership and the Lewisburg Arts Council.
All performances will be in the grassy area at The Piers — an open grassy lot marked by abandoned concrete railroad piers tabbed for interactive art and inspiration. The space is the site of tree plantings, too, earlier this spring. It was featured during April’s Celebration of the Arts.
The performance slate begins June 16 with All Four of Us — Joe DeCristopher, Bill Flack, Carl Kirby, Steve Catania — performing from 7 to 9 p.m. On July 21, DRFlynt Live Looping with Devin Flynt performs at 7 p.m. followed by Simple Gifts Music with Linda Littleton and Karen Hirshon at 8 p.m. On Aug. 18, The Blues Creakers with Doug McMinn and JT Thompson perform at 7 p.m. followed by Hannah Bingman at 8 p.m.
In the event of rain, performances will be at Campus Theatre.