The two-day PIAA Track & Field Championships kick off this morning in Shippensburg. Check in here for the latest updates throughout the day.
Southern Columbia hurdler Jake Rose is the top Valley returner at states after winning both hurdle events in 2021 to help the Tigers win the boys 2A state crown last year.
11:50 a.m.: Southern's Jake Rose, the heavy favorite to repeat as state champion both 2A hurdle events, won the Valley's first medal at the state meet. The senior finished third in the 2A boys' long jump in 22-feet, 3-inches. Hickory's Luca Bertolasio won with a leap of 23-feet, 11-inches.
11:35 a.m.: Shamokin hurdler Carter Smink finished 17th in the 3A boys high hurdles in 15.72 seconds.
The first field results are starting to come in as well. In the 3A boys' triple jump, Shamokin freshman Case Lichty was 20th with a best jump of 39-3 3/4.
11:25 a.m.: Returning state champion Jake Rose cruised into the final in the in boys' 2A high hurdles. Rose, a senior committed to Penn, ran 14.59 seconds, nearly three-tenths faster than any other qualifier to earn the top seed in tomorrow's final.
East Juniata's Josef Book was 16th in the prelims in 16.32 seconds.
11 a.m.: Lewisburg hurdler Siena Brazier has qualified for the finals in the 2A girls' high hurdles. The Lewisburg senior finished fifth in the prelims in 15.33 seconds to qualify for Saturday's final. Brazier was fourth in the high hurdles in 2021.
Milton's Riley Murray finished in 16.61 seconds, 15th overall in the same event.
10:40 a.m.: Shikellamy's Chase Morgan just missed reaching the final in the boys 3A 100-meter dash. Morgan finished 10th in the prelims in 11.06 seconds, a tenth of a second out of eighth. Lewisburg's Cam Michaels was 21st in 11.29 seconds.
Danville junior Jackson Clarke did not run. He was injured late in last week's district final but qualified on time.
10:30 a.m.: Four Valley runners have competed so far in the 100-meter dash. In 2A girls, Milton's Janae Bergey finished 23rd in 13.22 seconds. In 3A girls, Selinsgrove's Carly Aument was 22nd in 12.97 seconds.
In 2A boys, Mount Carmel's Xavier Diaz finished 14th in 11.4 seconds, while Milton's Chris Aviles was 25th in 11.54 seconds.
Three Valley boys are currently running in the 3A 100 preliminaries.
10:15 a.m.: Lewisburg senior Jacob Hess dropped two seconds off his District 4 winning time and finished 12th in the 3A boys mile. Hess finished in 4:17.18; Danville's Evan Klinger was 29th in 4:34.67.
Archbishop Wood senior Gary Martin broke the state record, winning in 4:01.56.
In 2A boys, Milton's Ryan Bickhart finished 23rd in 4:37.78.
9:30 a.m.: Danville's Victoria Bartholomew and Selinsgrove's Shaela Kruskie both ran personal bests in the first event of the state meet, the 1,600-meter run.
In 2A, Bartholomew, a sophomore, finished 16th in 5:22.89, down nearly two seconds from her time at last week's District 4 meet. In 3A, Kruskie, also a sophomore, finished 26th in 5:15.37, five seconds faster than her District 4 championship time.