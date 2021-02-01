Snow is expected to continue overnight across Pennsylvania, described by a meteorologist as "a classic nor'easter," is expected to drop a foot of snow on the Valley before ending Tuesday morning.
2:30 p.m.: Danville Area became the first school district to pull the plug on classes for Tuesday, giving its students a second consecutive snow day. Superintendent Ricki Boyle sent out the alert around 2 p.m.
Check out The Daily Item's updated list of school delays and closings here.
1 p.m.: The ongoing winter weather has impacted services at Evangelical Community Hospital, including the hospital's COVID-19 vaccination schedule.
According to the hospital, the following services and practices have been impacted by the continuing weather conditions:
- Evangelical’s specialty and primary care clinics are in the process of closing early due to weather. Any patient with an impacted appointment will be contacted by the office staff to reschedule.
- Urgent Care of Evangelical will be closing at 3 pm on Monday, February 1.
- The Phase 1A vaccine clinic scheduled from 9 am to 1 pm Tuesday, February 2, has been delayed until Wednesday, February 3. All individuals with appointments will be contacted directly.
- The COVID-19 Test Site closed at noon today, February 1, and will have a delayed opening of 11 am on Tuesday, February 2.
12:30 p.m.: According to AccuWeather's latest snowfall probability, there is a 61 percent of chance of between 10 and 15 inches of snow in Sunbury and a 19 percent chance of 15 to 20 inches.
The Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible.
Speed limit restrictions remain in place on Interstates 80 and 180 as well and all Valley schools are either closed today or have shifted to remote learning only.
Follow today's updates across the Valley below:
11 a.m.: The Union County Government Offices will be closing at 2 p.m. today according to the county's Emergency Manager, Michelle Deitrich. Union County is planning on operating under normal business hours tomorrow.
Evangelical Community Hospital will close its COVID-19 test site at noon today due to inclement weather. According to a tweet from the hospital, the opening of the test site may be delayed on Tuesday due to the weather.
10:15 a.m.: Snow is starting to pile up as the heaviest of the snowstorm spreads across Pennsylvania late this morning and into this afternoon.
Here are some updated snow totals from the National Weather Service in State College as of 10 a.m.: Hartleton, 8 inches; Mifflinburg, 7.5 inches; Lewisburg, 7.2 inches; Danville, 6.5 inches; Montandon, 6 inches; Selinsgrove, 5.5 inches.
9:30 a.m.: All court proceedings at the Northumberland County Courthouse and at the Magisterial Districts are all canceled for today, according to the county's website.
All Montour County offices are closed on Monday as well.
9:15 a.m.: A half-foot of snow has fallen in parts of the Valley already according to the National Weather Service at State College.
According to the NWS's latest snowfall totals, 6.5 inches of snow was measured in Danville at 7:40 a.m.; 6 inches was confirmed in Montandon and 5.5 inches had fallen in Selinsgrove.
8 a.m.: Speed limit restrictions remain in place along Interstates 80 and 180 this morning and more restrictions are going into place at 9 a.m., according to PennDOT.
Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 on both highways. Commercial vehicles are only permitted in the right lane, PennDOT says.
Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
6 a.m.: As of 5:30 this morning, the National Weather Service in State College released some early snow totals. Three inches of snow have fallen in Danville and Shamokin, while. 3.5 inches of snow has been measured.
Between 6 and 12 more inches of snow is expected by tomorrow morning.
The snowstorm has presented school administrators with an interesting dilemma. All Valley school districts are either closed as a snow day or will be conducted as 100 percent virtual instruction.
"The Selinsgrove School District will have a distance learning day," said Superintendent Frank Janknowski, on Sunday.
"Whenever there is a weather event, we look at the specifics of the type of storm, the timing of it, and how the timing of when we are is connected to previous or upcoming 'days off' for students," he said. "Those specifics determine whether we have a distance learning day or a traditional closed day. We feel confident that our approach (on Monday) will enable learning to occur while also affording students the ability to enjoy the wintery landscape of Central PA on a 'snow day'."
This decision, he added, "will also serve as a reset day, as it pertains to handling specific COVID cases, making it very likely we will not have a COVID disruption later in the week."
The Lewisburg School District will be remote, Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock said on Sunday.
"All staff will work remotely, but our SACC (School Age Child Care) program is open and meal pick-up is available from 12 to 1 at Kelly Elementary School only.
"This will be a long, slow storm with about a foot of snow when all is said and done," she said. Letting folks know on Sunday, she said, "gives them time to plan."