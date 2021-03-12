The restructured PIAA Wrestling Championships kick off this morning in Hershey. A dozen Valley wrestlers will compete over the next two days, including 11 wrestlers in 2A who finish their individual seasons.
Follow live updates from Hershey beginning with the quarterfinals at 8:30 for lightweights (106-138). The heavier weights (145-285) will start quarterfinals at 11. Finals for the lightweights will begin at 5 p.m., with finals for wrestlers from 145-285 set to begin at 8 p.m.
9:30 a.m.: Lewisburg's Logan Bartlett dropped his quarterfinal against Glendale's Brock McMillen, 16-0, a two-time state champion. Bartlett meets Allentown Central Catholic's David Kreidler in the consolation round next.
9:25 a.m.: All three Valley wrestlers competing at 132 lost in the quarterfinals. Meadowbrook Christian sophomore Cade Wirnsberger lost his quarterfinal bout to Jackson Arrington, of Forest Hills, 20-7. He will meet Midd-West's Conner Heckman in the consolations after Heckman lost to Zack Witmer of St. Joseph's Catholic, 5-4. Lewisburg's Kaiden Wagner also lost at 132, falling 6-0 to Connor Pierce of Harbor Creek, a two -time state medalist.
9:15 a.m.: All three wrestlers from District 4 at 126 pounds, including Mifflinburg's Gabe Gramly, advanced to this morning's semifinals. Gramly was up 4-2 when he pinned Hickory's Connor Saylor at 3:57. Gramly will meet Muncy's Scott Johnson in the semifinals. Benton's Gable Strickland also won his quarterfinal.
9 a.m.: Southern Columbia freshman Mason Barvitskie fell into the consolation bracket with a quarterfinal loss to Brookville's Owen Reinsel, 5-0. Barvitskie, now 19-2, will meet Benton's Ethan Kolb in a consolation round later this morning.