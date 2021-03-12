The restructured PIAA Wrestling Championships are underway in Hershey. A dozen Valley wrestlers will compete over the next two days, including 11 wrestlers in 2A who finish their individual seasons.
2:45 p.m.: Midd-West's Avery Bassett knocked off unbeaten Holden Garcia of Notre Dame-Green Pond in the 160-pound semifinals, winning 5-4 in sudden victory to reach tonight's state final. Bassett, now 35-2, will meet Burrell's AJ Corrado in tonight's title bout. Corrado is a four-time medalist and 2020 runner-up.
Bassett is the first state finalist in school history.
At 172, Southern Columbia's Gavin Garcia dropped into the consolation round with a 4-2, overtime loss to Malachi Duval of Penns Valley
2:15 p.m.: Southern Columbia's Patrick Edmondson fell into the consolation bracket with an 11-2 loss to two-time state runner-up Levi Haines of Biglerville. Edmondson will meet Richlands' Cooper Warshel in the consolations.
1:35 p.m.: Mifflinburg's Emmanuel Ulrich scored all seven of his points in second period to topple Mavin Beatty of Marion Center, 7-2, in the quarterfinals at 285. Ulrich will meet returning state qualifier Riley Robell of Bishop McDevitt in the semifinals.
1:15 p.m. Southern Columbia gets its third semifinalist when sophomore Wes Barnes escaped in OT to beat Greenville's Cole Karpinski, 2-1, at 189 pounds. Barnes, a returning fourth-place finisher, meets returning state medalist Ethan Finch, of Sheffield, the semifinals.
1 p.m.: Midd-West's Avery Bassett, a returning third-place finisher, won his quarterfinal bout at 160 pounds. Bassett shutdown Johnsonburg's Cole Casilio, 3-0. Bassett will now take on Notre Dame-Green Pond's Holden Garcia in the semis later.
At 172, Southern's Gavin Garcia needed just 1 minute to pin Fort LeBeouf's Timmy Church and advance to the semifinals. Garcia will meet Malachi Duval of Penns Valley this afternoon.
12:40 p.m.: Southern Columbia's Patrick Edmondson advanced to the semifinals at 145 pounds with a 5-1 win over Kenny Dusheck of Blackhawk. Edmondson used takedowns in the second and third periods to advance to meet Biglerville's Levi Haines this afternoon. Haines is a two-time state runner-up.
12:30 p.m.: The second session is underway in Class 2A. Southern Columbia's Patrick Edmondson is on the mat first at 145.
10:45 a.m.: Meadowbrook's Cade Wirnsberger scored 4 points in the final 20 seconds to rally past Midd-West's Conner Heckman in a consolation bout at 132. Wirnsberger will meet Harbor Creek's Connor Pierce later.
Heckman will meet Beth-Center's Kyle McCollum for seventh place tonight. McCollum was knocked off by Lewisburg's Kaiden Wagner 5-2 in a consolation. Wagner will meet St. Joseph's Zack Witmer tonight. With wins tonight, Wagner and Wirnsberger could wrestle each other for third.
At 138, Lewisburg's Logan Bartlett will wrestle for seventh after dropping a 5-2 loss to David Kreidler of Allentown Central Catholic.
10:40 a.m.: Miffliburg senior Gabe Gramly lost in the 126-pound semifinals to District 4 rival Scott Johnson, 5-0. Gramly, 32-6, can finish as third with two wins in the evening session. He meets Greenville's Chase McLaughlin later in consolations.
10:30 a.m.: Southern Columbia freshman Mason Barvitskie toppled Benton's Ethan Kolb, 2-1, in a consolation bout at 120 to continue his run to a possible third-place finish. Barvitski will meet two-time state champion Gary Steen in the consolations later today.
9:30 a.m.: Lewisburg's Logan Bartlett dropped his quarterfinal against Glendale's Brock McMillen, 16-0, a two-time state champion. Bartlett meets Allentown Central Catholic's David Kreidler in the consolation round next.
9:25 a.m.: All three Valley wrestlers competing at 132 lost in the quarterfinals. Meadowbrook Christian sophomore Cade Wirnsberger lost his quarterfinal bout to Jackson Arrington, of Forest Hills, 20-7. He will meet Midd-West's Conner Heckman in the consolations after Heckman lost to Zack Witmer of St. Joseph's Catholic, 5-4. Lewisburg's Kaiden Wagner also lost at 132, falling 6-0 to Connor Pierce of Harbor Creek, a two -time state medalist.
9:15 a.m.: All three wrestlers from District 4 at 126 pounds, including Mifflinburg's Gabe Gramly, advanced to this morning's semifinals. Gramly was up 4-2 when he pinned Hickory's Connor Saylor at 3:57. Gramly will meet Muncy's Scott Johnson in the semifinals. Benton's Gable Strickland also won his quarterfinal.
9 a.m.: Southern Columbia freshman Mason Barvitskie fell into the consolation bracket with a quarterfinal loss to Brookville's Owen Reinsel, 5-0. Barvitskie, now 19-2, will meet Benton's Ethan Kolb in a consolation round later this morning.