MIDDLEBURG — A 24-year-old Liverpool man will serve three to six years in state prison for having sexual relations with a child.
Tristan B. Sweigart was sentenced Wednesday in Snyder County Court to serve prison time, followed by 25 years of required registration as a sex offender under Megan's Law.
Sweigart pleaded no-contest to felony unlawful contact with a minor for purposes of committing a sexual offense.
He was accused of performing sex acts on a 13-year-old girl and encouraged her to share nude photographs and videos in September and October 2018. The crime took place in Chapman Township, Snyder County.
District Attorney Michael Piecuch said he consulted with the victim and the family about the sentence.
"Nothing can give the victim back her innocence, but in terms of accountability, (Sweigart) will be a subject to Megan's Law registration," he said.