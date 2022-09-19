MIDDLEBURG — A 41-year-old Liverpool man was sentenced Monday to a 14 1/2- to 32-year state prison sentence for a 2019 armed robbery of a Dollar General store in Port Trevorton.
Steven R. Dressler was convicted by a Snyder County jury earlier this month of robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and terroristic threats involving the November 12, 2019, robbery.
During the crime, Dressler brandished a 9 mm handgun while demanding a store employee give him cash. When she refused, Dressler left the store with a frozen pizza.