HARRISBURG — As members of the Pennsylvania House adopted rules including on how to handle professional misconduct allegations, a sitting Democratic lawmaker was accused of sexually harassing a union lobbyist.
SEIU lobbyist Andi Perez identified state Rep. Mike Zabel, D-Delaware, as the previously unnamed lawmaker who she accused in late January of sexually harassing her in 2019. The accusation was made during a stop on the public listening tour of former House Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Berks.
“Mike Zabel needs to resign immediately, and I encourage every person who is ready to share their stories and seek justice in their own ways to do so when they feel comfortable,” Perez wrote in a prepared statement.
Zabel’s name first surfaced publicly in a story published Wednesday by the online Pennsylvania news site, Broad + Liberty. The site reported that an unidentified sitting female House member also accuses Zabel of misconduct.
Perez’s comments came in response to the story. She did not previously identify Zabel publicly.
The story broke as House members were holding a floor debate on a rules package for the 2023-24 Legislative Session. The package includes dictates for how a House Ethics Committee would handle formal complaints of discrimination and sexual harassment. It passed along partisan lines, 102-100.
Prior to the vote, Minority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, read the story from the phone of Rep. Martina White, R-Philadelphia, and asked House Speaker Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia/Delaware, to briefly recess to discuss. McClinton denied the request and moved the vote forward.
SpotlightPA, which initially broke the story on Perez’s allegations ahead of her public comments in January, reported that it corroborated Perez’s accusation with a witness and also verified an ensuing text to Perez came from a phone number used by Zabel.
Attempts to reach Zabel by phone and email were unsuccessful. A spokesperson for the House Democratic Caucus did not reply to an email seeking comment.
Perez credited Democratic leadership as well as McClinton and Rozzi with implementing rules against sexual harassment she describes as being among the strongest in the country.
“I did not want to immediately name my accuser because this was not about him, it was about me and the victims that this Rules Change will help in the future,” Perez said before chiding how the story was shared without her consent or involvement.
Perez told SpotlightPA exclusively that she hasn’t decided on whether to file a formal complaint with the House.
Under previous versions of House rules, she’d have no recourse in the lower chamber. Rules adopted Wednesday were expanded to allow the Ethics Committee to review formal complaints from members and staff and, new this session, any other individual.
That expansion includes allegations of discrimination on the basis of race, gender, creed, sexual identity and more.
Republicans including Cutler and White pressed Democrats to act since Perez’s initial allegation, though Democrats called those concerns into question as to whether they were genuine. During Wednesday’s floor debate, White asked whether a sitting House member with credible accusations against them should be voting on the rules package.
Zabel voted “yes” on the measure.
“Our majority didn’t need rules to do the right thing. When we had members who were accused we took action. We removed individuals from committee. We asked for them to resign,” Cutler said.
The rules adopted Wednesday were the “Rozzi Rules” offered by the former House speaker.
Majority Leader Matt Bradford, D-Montgomery, said Republicans had no interest in expanding protections when they held the majority.
“No harassment will be allowed by this majority, let’s be clear,” Bradford said, emphasizing the rules aim to protect all persons.