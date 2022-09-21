The founder of the Milton Art Academy will paint a temporary mural at The Piers Art Park in Lewisburg next month.
Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) received a grant that will allow local artist Steve Gibson to create an outdoor temporary public art mural at The Piers. Funding for this project is made possible through a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Gibson will be "painting a mural on 18 of The Piers, an arc of 32 concrete monoliths which are one of the most prominent industrial ruins in town," according to a release from LDP.
"When I moved to the area back in 2008, I was immediately curious about the piers," Gibson said. "I love that attention is being put on them with concerts and events, and am really happy to contribute something so more people can find them and also say 'what the heck are those things?'"
Lynne Ragusea, of LDP, said the space is centrally located, but has been underutilized.
"Our goal is to transform what has been, just a space, into a place," she said. "For decades, Lewisburg's own standing stones have been overlooked. We envision site-specific art, music and dance performances, community yoga and Tai Chi, art classes open to the public and more!"
The concrete pier relics first appeared on the Sanborn Maps in 1925 and were labeled as coal trestles. The Piers Art Park area was a coal yard with sheds, office, and scale house with one trestle connecting the Pennsylvania Railroad and one trestle connecting the Reading Railroad, according to LDP.
Gibson plans to be on site painting the mural in October. In conjunction with Lewisburg's Stroll Through the Arts, the public is invited to watch Gibson at work from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15
"My hope is that people that see the piers will get a kick out of the art project and enjoy experiencing this parallax visual trick," he said.