DANVILLE — Cloudy skies and a forecast of rain couldn’t stop dozens of Valley community members from rallying together at Hess Field in Danville to combat pediatric cancer at this year’s “Going Gold” event.
Sunday’s festivities, benefiting ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund, kicked off a series of “Going Gold” initiatives throughout September.
“A lot of this is just recognizing that September is the National month for recognizing pediatric cancer,” said Colby Wesner, one of the founding members of ThinkBIG. “We want September in this area to be just as popular with gold as October is with Pink.”
ThinkBIG has financially supported nearly 160 families in Central and Northeast Pennsylvania with almost $150,000 worth of support since its founding in 2014, Wesner said.
“Any fundraising amount can help. One hundred dollars can save an electric bill for a family, and that takes that burden off their shoulders,” said Wesner.
One of the main organizers for the event is Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Along with Old Forge Brewing Company in Danville, they are responsible for gathering all the local businesses for the outdoor kickoff.
This September, there are plans for three more events:
n At Union Cellars in Lewisburg, 50 percent of wine and beer sales will be donated to Going Gold,w starting at 5 p.m. Sept. 9.
n Brendan’s Towne Tavern in Lewisburg will have food and drink specials starting at 5 p.m. Sept. 15.
n Watson Inn in Watsontown will host a cornhole tournament at 6 p.m. Sept. 16.
In her opening remarks Sunday, Colleen Philips, vice president of marketing at Service 1st, thanked the local breweries and food trucks for their participation in the event.
Old Forge Brewery and Marley’s Brewery & Grille, in Bloomsburg, have partnered to offer a special brew through September, Gold Dust.
The businesses will donate $1 per pint sold through the rest of the month.
Despite all these partners, according to Philips, this fundraiser would not have been possible without musician Woody Wolfe.
“He is the one who taught us a lot more about the gold ribbon representing childhood cancer, and the need that was out there,” said Philips.
She continued by saying Wolfe is the one that showed her how little funding is provided for pediatric cancer.
Out of the billions of dollars spent on cancer research annually, only about 4% of it is spent on pediatric cancer research, according to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
Philips pointed to Wolfe’s “contagious passion” as the reasoning for the success of “Going Gold.”
Wolfe has been singing to children in hospitals for roughly 40 years. His career has brought him all over the globe, including 16 trips to Ukraine.
His partnership began with Service 1st when he asked his banker why honor Breast Cancer Awareness month with pink, but not Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month with gold.
Since then, their partnership has grown to collaborate on festivals such as the “Going Gold” kickoff event.
If nothing else, Wolfe wants to help raise awareness of pediatric cancer. He’s like to be able to walk down the street and people be able to recognize a gold ribbon on his chest as the symbol for childhood cancer.
“I just felt that it was a way I could give back a little bit of their childhood. I could go in to sing silly songs, and we could just laugh over music,” said Wolfe. “It started that way. and then I realized that songs kind of touch the heart in a deep way at times.”