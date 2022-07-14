Local truck drivers have started to use the newly opened river bridge and the northern section of the $900 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project.
Steve Patton, of Watsontown Trucking Company and Patton Warehousing and Logistics, LLC., said Watsontown Trucking Company started utilizing the new CSVT last week. They have notified their fleet of 440 drivers to begin adjusting their trips to use this new route. They will travel the CSVT for about 110 trips per day.
"As a company, this new highway provides several benefits," said Patton. "It's a safer route versus utilizing the older option of routes 11 and 147 in which our trucks would travel through stop-and-go traffic and the community of Northumberland. Having the truck traffic removed from the community of Northumberland will provide those residents with a better quality of life."
Both north and southbound lanes of traffic on the Northern Section of the CSVT, including the $156 million river bridge, opened to traffic July 8.
Patton said it's a faster way to travel from the Hummels Wharf traffic circle to its operations center in Milton and various other destinations north of Milton.
"We are saving around seven minutes per trip utilizing the northern portion," said Patton. "Once the southern portion is complete, we anticipate saving around 20 minutes for a trip from points to the south to our operations center in Milton. It's a slightly shorter trip versus utilizing routes 11 and 147. We are saving about two miles each trip while utilizing the northern portion of the CSVT."
The northern portion opening will not significantly change the way they operate, he said.
"It will make life easier for our drivers which is a benefit," said Patton. "Once the complete CSVT is finished significant benefits to the trucking company will be realized and it will positively affect the way we do business."
Dennis Curtin, the spokesman for Weis Markets, said their drivers are also using the new route.
"Our transportation team knows and appreciates the advantages of using the bypass which allows them to avoid 147 thru Northumberland," said Curtin. "Quite simply it means highway miles versus stop and go miles."
Maggie Baker, the spokesperson for PennDOT, said it's too early to judge the impact of the opening of the northern section.
"At this time, PennDOT does not have traffic counts for the newly opened Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT)," said Baker. "We also are not aware at this time of any impacts to the surrounding communities since the opening of the CSVT this past Friday, July 8. Adequate time must be given to allow traffic patterns to develop, sometimes up to a year or more, before impacts to traffic volumes can be measured."
This is why traffic counts are not typically taken immediately after new roadways are opened, she said.
"With the southern section of the project not yet constructed, the true benefits of the project will not be realized until the entire project has been completed and time has been given for the new traffic patterns to develop," said Baker.
The new roadway and bridge are now available on GPS maps, she said.
Northumberland Mayor Dan Berard, who helped the police department issue 700 tickets to truck drivers over four years during a road construction project in the borough, said he has heard reports from his wife and citizens that traffic patterns have improved in the borough but he has not witnessed that yet.
"I think traffic is awful around here and something needs to be done about it," said Berard. "It's not just rush hour. It's all day long. There are a lot of cars on the road."
Berard anticipates it will get better as time goes on.
"We have five more years (before the southern section is open)," he said. "When that is completed, hopefully we won't see the trucks."
Police Chief C.L. "Butch" Kriner said his officers have reported a drop in trucks at night.
"I think it's too early to tell," said Kriner.
The CSVT Southern Section will connect Routes 11-15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 and the northern part of the CSVT south of Winfield. The project will eventually include an interchange and connector to Routes 11-15 and Route 61 to the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Shamokin Dam.
The final ribbon-cutting for the southern section and ultimately the entire project will happen in 2027.