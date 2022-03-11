As the war in Ukraine rages on, local community members are doing what they can to show their support to the people of the state.
St. John’s United Church of Christ and Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church have teamed up to host an ecumenical service to recognize the ongoing struggle of the war in Ukraine at St. Johns, 117 N. 8th St., Shamokin, on Sunday at 7 p.m.
Father Mykola Ivanov, who moved to the United States from Ukraine in 2005, hopes that the service can remind people of the power of prayer.
“As a priest, I can tell you this, that prayer works,” said Ivanov. “And there is never enough prayers.”
He said since the war in Ukraine began, he’s traveled between different churches in the area to give them copies of a prayer for Ukraine. First he went to the Roman Catholic churches in the area and now he’ll go to St. Johns to share his thoughts, he said.
Ivanov has many family members still in Ukraine and feels a deep personal tie to the war. He said that everyday he worries that the situation will further escalate.
With the services of both churches together, they will pray for peace in Ukraine, he said.
Ivanov said that it was actually interim pastor at St. Johns, Bob Stoudt, who approached him about holding the service. Stoudt said the congregation at St. John’s wanted to do something for the Ukrainian congregation, which all started from a letter.
Stoudt said that his congregation wrote a letter to say that the church stands with them, which he chose to hand deliver.
“In doing so, I just happened to cross the path of the priest there,” he said. “He and I chatted for 15 to 20 minutes about the situation in Ukraine and how our two congregations who denominationally aren't related, you know we both exist under the very broad Christian umbrella, but other than that, don't have any reason to cross each other's paths.”
After speaking with Ivanov, and feeling they had done the right thing by giving their letter, Stoudt said they wanted to do more.
A few days later he proposed the idea to hold the ecumemical service to his leadership and members of the community.
“I hope that others in the community will seize the opportunity to be present and to express their solidarity with the Ukrainian community, which certainly is alive and well in the greater Shamokin area, at a time when they desperately need to know that they're not alone,” said Stoudt.
Ivanov said that the Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church is accepting donations to directly support Ukraine. Most importantly, they are looking for BLEEDSTOP blood stoppers, Trauma Paks and other over the counter medications.
Monetary donations can also be sent to the church office at 303 North Shamokin St., PA 17872.
“We need to pray for peace in Ukraine,” said Ivanov. “And we are expecting that as a result of our prayers, the war in Ukraine will stop.”