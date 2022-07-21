Two local doctors said that testing positive for COVID at age 79 puts President Joe Biden in a category that carries some risk for severe illness.
“Those 65 years and older are at a higher risk of experiencing severe cases of COVID," said Dr. Alison Brodginski, Geisinger infectious diseases specialist. "But, unlike earlier in the pandemic, we now have tools, including the COVID vaccine and medication, that help protect and treat our patients and community."
Meanwhile, Dr. Doyle Ashburn, DO, Medical Director of Critical Care, Evangelical Community Hospital, said, "I cannot comment specifically on the condition of President Biden since he is not under my care.
"From my work in critical care at Evangelical during the pandemic, I’ve seen that COVID-19 is specific to each individual," he said. "There is, however, no single snapshot of a typical COVID-19 positive person."
There are general symptoms that are associated with the virus, but each case experiences symptoms differently and at different intensity levels.
While the president is in an age category that carries some risk for severe illness, it differs for each person based on their overall health status and existing conditions.
"I’ve known of individuals his age who have hardly any symptoms at all, to seeing the other end of the spectrum where they are ill enough for sometimes lengthy hospitalizations that require medical interventions such as the use of ventilators," Ashburn said.
Having full vaccination and the appropriate number of boosters does continue to be the best defense against COVID-19, Ashburn continued. "It doesn’t mean a person won’t contract the virus, but it does, from what I’ve witnessed, impact the severity of illness individuals do experience.”
Even if individuals do test positive for COVID, being up to date on the COVID vaccine and eligible boosters greatly improves a patient's outlook and lowers their risk of developing severe COVID symptoms," Brodginski said, agreeing with Ashburn.
"It continues to be important for us all to do our part to keep each other safe, including wearing a mask when appropriate and staying up to date on vaccines and boosters,” she said.