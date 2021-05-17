Election officials in three Valley counties say they will count hundreds of mail-in and absentee ballots and expect to have preliminary results of today's municipal elections tonight. As they did in November, Montour County officials said Monday they will not count mail-in ballots until Wednesday.
Polls are open today for in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
With only 29 contested races across the four counties and statewide judge races, turnout is expected to be much lower than last fall when a record 71 percent turned out for the presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Last fall, 80 percent of registered voters cast a ballot in Snyder County, followed by 77.2 percent in Union County, 74 percent in Northumberland and 70.3 percent in Montour. In May 2017, the year after the last presidential election, voter turnout for the municipal primary ranged from 23 percent in Northumberland and Union counties to 19 in Snyder and 15 in Montour.
The highest-profile race locally today is the race for judge in the 17th District between Lori Hackenberg and Brian Kerstetter. Both are cross-filed and will appear on both Republican and Democratic ballots in Snyder and Union counties, so there is a chance the two could meet again in November if the candidates split the party votes. School board races appear across all four counties along with Mayoral races in Danville and Milton.
The only competitive race among county row offices is in Northumberland County where Republicans Dan McGaw and Jamie Saleski square off in the primary for prothonotary.
Counting mail-ins
In Union County, elections director Greg Katherman said 1,590 of the 1,997 mail-in ballots requested have already been received as of Monday morning. Mail-ins can be submitted to the election office until the polls close at 8 p.m. tonight.
"Ballots received by 8 p.m. election night will be counted and included in election night precinct totals," Katherman said.
Katherman said Valid Military-overseas ballots will not necessarily be in the election night results. They need to be received on or before 5 p.m. on May 25.
In Snyder County, 1,217 of 1,536 mail-in ballots were returned by Monday. County election official Caleb Shaffer said they will be included in Tuesday's count.
Northumberland County Board of Election Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge said about 2,000 of the 2,750 requested mail-ins were already returned by Monday.
Savidge said "they will go into the locked room. Everyone will get sworn in. They will be opened, scanned and counted," he said. "The locked room has a viewing where anyone from the public is allowed to watch the process."
He said officials will have the ballots counted tonight. "It’s still hard with COVID and changing poll workers," he said. "We are ready. The machines are set up, the polling places are ready to go."
More than half of the 913 mail-in ballots requested in Montour County were returned by Monday, Director of Elections Holly Brandon said.
She said the official counts will be available Friday. "We will have unofficial election day returns of in-person voting," she said. "Wednesday absentees will be processed. Thursday provisionals will be processed. Friday write-ins will be processed."
Daily Item reporters Rick Dandes, Marcia Moore, Eric Scicchitano and Justin Strawser contributed to this report.